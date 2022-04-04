A New Hotel Just Opened in Lisbon — and the Rooftop Has Some of the Best Views in the City

Paris may be considered the "City of Light," but with its long summer hours and lively nightlife, Lisbon could also claim that title. The capital of Portugal is best known for its moderate climate year-round, colorful buildings, and friendly locals. But it's also known for its seven hills, making rooftop bars one of the best ways to experience Lisbon. And hotel chain Mama Shelter, which just opened a Lisbon property in January, will unveil a trendy rooftop bar this week.

Rooftop lounge and view from Mama Shelter Credit: Courtesy of Mama Shelter

Mama Shelter Lisboa is the newest location for the hotel chain. Founded in Paris in 2008 by the Trigano family, Mama Shelter is known for its eccentric and playful hotels in hip neighborhoods around the globe. Located in the heart of Lisbon, between the vibrant Príncipe Real and the monumental Marquis of Pombal Square, Mama Shelter is a convenient 10-minute walk to some of the city's most popular attractions, including Eduardo VII Park, the Botanical Garden, and Liberdade Avenue, a tree-lined street designed in the 19th century, now home to numerous high-end shops.

Mama Shelter in Lisbon, Portugal with maximalist interiors Credit: Francis Amiand

The colorful, pet-friendly hotel pays homage to Lisbon's maritime heritage. The emerald-green facade covered with Viúva Lamego tiles and the blue wave motif on the guest room carpets are reminiscent of the city's Tagus River. "Mama Lisboa's rooftop offers a spectacular 360-degree view of the city," Henrique Tiago De Castro, the hotel's general manager, told Travel + Leisure. "One of the best spots in town. This is the perfect add-on to the unique guest experience Mama Shelter is bringing to Lisbon — sassy and flamboyant."

Mama Shelter in Lisbon, Portugal with maximalist interiors Credit: Francis Amiand

Spread over eight floors, the hotel boasts 130 cozy guest rooms designed by an in-house team aptly named Mama Design Studio. Natural materials are thoughtfully curated throughout the interior space to emphasize the focus on sustainability, including recycled bottle stoppers for the tabletops, cork used to frame the smart TVs, and lampshades made out of local straw. Rooms are adorned with whimsical art on the wall and furniture with bright-colored prints to evoke that out-of-office feeling.

The sprawling rooftop located on the ninth floor, which opens on April 7, offers panoramic views of the sunset, Basílica da Estrela, and the Cristo Rei. Guests can sip on cocktails, enjoy a DJ playing live music Thursday through Saturday evenings, play arcade games or table soccer, and order light bites from the briquettes bar.

Mama Shelter in Lisbon, Portugal with maximalist interiors Credit: Francis Amiand

The sensory delights continue with the hotel's culinary program inspired by French brasseries while still showcasing Portuguese flavors and traditional dishes such as clam steamed in white wine and grilled octopus. The mosaic-covered columns and pendant fish-shaped lights celebrate Lisbon's local art and Bohemian vibe. Guests will enjoy lounging on the terracotta-painted patio. For something more casual, guests can also order from the on-site pizzeria.

Mama Shelter in Lisbon, Portugal with maximalist interiors Credit: Francis Amiand