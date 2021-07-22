There's an Ultra-chic, Secret New Bar Opening in Atlanta — and We Know Where to Find It

Atlanta is getting a new '80s-inspired bar you just have to see — so long as you can find it.

On Friday, July 23, JoJo's Beloved Cocktail Lounge will open its doors inside Politan Row food hall in the heart of Midtown. The throwback-inspired bar, led by beverage director Sophie Burton, will feature a bar program that pays homage to the "indulgent glamour of the 1970s and 1980s" with era-inspired cocktails and wines. Though it's tucked into a secluded interior section of Colony Square, so just make sure you don't walk right by it and miss all the fun.

JoJo's bar entry hallway Credit: Lindsay Butler

According to Burton, she plans to deliver a menu of "intentionally nostalgic cocktails, wines, and shots featuring oft-forgotten favorites from the era of disco and glam." You can trust you're getting a great drink thanks to Burton's own legendary past in the cocktailing scenes of Chicago and New Orleans.

The drink menu includes cocktails like the Bluetsy Collins, which comes with Weber Blue Agave Tequila, slightly spicy blue cordial, cocktail foam, and is topped with sparkling water. There's also the Sagittarius Sour, a play on a Midori Sour with Singani, Midori, Bianco Bitter, lemon juice, simple syrup, and cocktail foam.

For wine lovers, Burton curated an era-inspired wine list featuring time capsule wines like chablis and merlot and a section highlighting the power of bubbles. And it's not just the drinks that will delight you. Burton says the bar's interior will deliver on fun as well.

JoJo's bar Beverage Director Sophie Burton Credit: Denny Culbert

"Brown drinks on the rocks next to subway tile have been thoroughly explored at this point, so I've chosen to focus on fun, garishly colored drinks that challenge the biases about what can and can't be fancy or technical," Burton says. "We're on the soul train to maximalism here — welcome aboard."

Indeed, the interiors are over-the-top in the best way possible. This includes its cathedral height ceilings, vintage burgundy booths, bar seats studded with gold accents, and an all-vinyl soundtrack of '70s and '80s tunes.

"We're thrilled to bring JoJo's Beloved to Politan Row," Will Donaldson, CEO of Politan Group, shared in a statement. "We couldn't have tapped anyone better suited to lead such a unique bar program and cocktail experience than Ms. Burton."