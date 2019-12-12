This Angry Orchard Spiked Ice Cream Is the Holiday Treat You Didn't Know You Needed

Image zoom Angry Orchard

New York-based cider company Angry Orchard and ice cream purveyors Tipsy Scoop are bringing all of our holiday dreams to life this season with a new boozy flavor.

Aptly named “#GoingUnfiltered,” the flavor is a vanilla ice cream with brown sugar, cinnamon, and chopped caramel apples. It’s then infused with Angry Orchard Unfiltered, the company’s newest hard cider.

“Knowing the holidays can be a bit unfiltered, Angry Orchard is embracing the chaos by partnering with Tipsy Scoop to offer a treat for all of this season’s unfiltered moments,” a representative for Angry Orchard told Travel + Leisure, adding the flavor “is sure to be a delicious escape from the holiday chaos.”

The limited-edition confection is available nationwide through Goldbelly.com, with a four-pack of pints for $99, including shipping. The ice cream is also available at Tipsy Scoop’s New York locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn where they will be offering free scoops on Dec. 21.

According to Angry Orchard, the sweet — and slightly naughty — treat will be in stock through January 2020.

And although you may want to snag multiple pints, it's worth noting that this is one flavor you’ll want to keep away from the kids since it contains up to 5 percent alcohol.

Looking to up your sugary (and boozy) game? Tipsy Scoop also offers a festive “Eat and Be Merry” pack, including “Santas Cookies n Whiskey,” “Candy Cane Martini” and “Drunken Gingerbread Man.”