Amex and Resy Are Opening a Temporary Floating Restaurant in NYC
Here's how you can score a coveted reservation and join other exclusive events for American Express Platinum Card holders.
In July, American Express announced it's giving the U.S. American Express Consumer Platinum Card a refresh to include all-new travel and everyday benefits to its cardholders. To celebrate, it's also offering eligible cardmembers a refresh on their dining options to help make this summer a little more exciting.
"To celebrate the widely expanded benefits and the launch of Global Dining Access by Resy, American Express + Resy are partnering on a number of exclusive events and experiences for eligible Card Members this summer and fall," the credit card company explained in a statement. "These events, along with other events across other long-standing partners, will bring to life the new everyday benefits of being a Platinum Card Member and showcase the unique value that makes Membership special."
The Resy-specific offerings include "Platinum Coast," a floating restaurant docked on Manhattan's East River at 30th Street, taking place from Sept. 17 to 21.
Each day, a new chef will take over the Platinum Coast kitchen. It all kicks off with chef Michael Solomonov, followed by Kwame Onwuachi, Nancy Silverton, Stephanie Izard, and more. The wine list is also curated by Olmsted's Zwann Grays, and cocktails by London's Tayēr + Elementary.
According to Amex, the chefs will create a different menu for lunch, aperitivo, dinner, and late-night bites. "To recap, that's 5 days, 5 chefs from 4 cities, 4 services per day, 20 different menus, 3,000 guests in total, all taking place on a 225-foot barge," it exclaimed in a statement. This event, it added, "will give New Yorkers the opportunity to try top Los Angeles restaurants, Philly's popular Zahav, Chicago's favorite 'Goat' family of restaurants, cocktail recipes all the way from the UK, and more."
To try and snag a reservation, head over to Resy. (Just make sure your eligible card is on file when attempting to reserve your spot.) And see more about all the events Amex has planned on its website now.