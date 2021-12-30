Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Talk Travel and Starting a Tequila Brand Together

Even though a tequila cocktail while on vacation in Mexico sounds like the epitome of relaxation, the scenario became a business venture for Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret beauty Behati Prinsloo.

The couple, who have been married since 2014, launched Calirosa this year, a tequila that's a shade of pink which they discovered on one of their recent trips. Most tequilas are aged in whiskey barrels but to give it that beautiful blush hue and specific fruity taste, pink tequila is aged in red wine barrels. Calirosa is made in Jalisco, Mexico by the Real family, producers of tequila since 1942, and then aged in California red wine barrels, hence the name.

Initially launched with two bottles, Rosa Blanco and Añejo, the brand just rolled out their new Extra Añejo which is made with 100% blue agave and then aged for 36-months in California red wine barrels. The new bottle is available online via ReserveBar and select stores in California.

Fresh off of celebrating the brand at Art Basel in Miami, the pair chatted with Travel + Leisure about working together for the first time, their favorite places to travel to (and how they get there in style), and even a few holiday recipes featuring their favorite beverage.

What made that tequila so special to you and worth creating a business for? What are your favorite things to do when you travel to Mexico?

Levine: "In Mexico, we relax and drink tequila. I've always loved good tequila and there's no shortage of it when you're in Mexico. When we were first introduced to rosa tequila, the coloration immediately stood out and we loved the distinct taste. As we learned more about the unique red wine barrel aging process, we got really excited around the idea of needing to share it wider, and that turned into Calirosa."

Prinsloo: "Adam and I have been traveling to Mexico together for years, and it holds such a special place in our hearts. We were married there, we celebrated my 30th birthday there – we've shared so many amazing memories together in Mexico over tequila. We were introduced to rosa tequila on one of our trips years ago, and we instantly fell in love."

What has been your favorite thing about working together on this?

Levine: "Working on Calirosa together has been incredible. It's really an expression of who we are and what we love. Behati and I doing this together was a no-brainer."

Prinsloo: "Working together has been so fun! Adam and I are like yin and yang. He is more behind the scenes and creative, whereas I'm more social. I'll go out and sell the tequila — I feel like the Calirosa saleswoman! We have figured out that we work well together and we have the same mind, so we can troubleshoot really well. If there's something I don't like, he listens, and vice versa. Adam's my best friend and we both love tequila so much, so it's been a really cool adventure to do this as a couple together. It's really become like our third baby!"

Can you share any great tequila recipes with us?

Levine: "The Anejo is usually my go-to. I drink it neat with a slice of orange — that's it! Although, the new Extra Anejo that has been in the works for three years is finally available now and that's my favorite of the three. It's literally the best-tasting tequila I've ever had! It has an incredibly smooth taste, which makes it perfect for easy sipping, neat. Enjoy it by a warm fireplace and that's the best holiday recipe."

Behati: "I tend to mix up cocktail creations with the Rosa Blanco, adding fresh fruit muddled and a splash of soda water. However, now we're in winter, Anejo on the rocks in front of the fire is my go-to for the holiday season. Also, we have an amazing signature Espresso Martini with our Anejo tequila, espresso, coffee liquor, and organic agave syrup - it's so good! I'll never have an espresso martini any other way again!"

You have traveled the world but are there still places you want to go?

Levine: "Plenty. We love to go places where we can just enjoy nature and open space. We like to explore an area on hikes, or be on the water, and give the kids a different experience of being in a busy city. We went to Maui for the first time this year and that was amazing."

Do you have any go-to products you have to take with you either for a long plane ride or for when you are traveling?

Levine: "I always pack OLLY Sleep Gummies — they're such help for getting some sleep on the plane. I couple those with a great pair of headphones to cancel out the noise and relax."

What do you usually wear on the plane? Do you have a plane uniform?

Adam: "A hoodie, always. Planes tend to be cold so I bring an extra layer - my favorites are from Friendly Unicorn, they're extremely comfortable and that's what you're looking for. Fashionable sweats on a flight are a relaxed but cool style travel outfit, for those not heading straight to a meeting."

Prinsloo: "I like to be casual but stylish — comfort is key! I typically will wear a soft vintage tee, loose-fitting jeans, or pants, and make sure to have layers on hand in case the plane is cold!"

Any tips for beating jet lag?

Prinsloo: "Practice makes perfect I guess! In my career, I've sometimes been on a plane every day headed to a new destination, and it can get exhausting. I've found that staying very hydrated and making sure to eat clean and light meals on the plane really helps with your energy. I love a mimosa or white wine at the start of a long flight but keeping your water intake up is key. Then, make sure to get on [the current time] schedule as soon as you can when you land. Even if it means pushing through to sleep later on — it will be worth it when you're on schedule sooner."

What are you most excited about for 2022? What can we expect from Calirosa next year?

Levine: "We're very excited to bring Calirosa to the world. We want this tequila to be available internationally and that is what we're aiming to achieve in 2022!"