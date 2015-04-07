Food and Drink

Food and drink are often the highlight of—if not the reason for—many getaways. Travelers plan journeys around wine regions (say, Bordeaux), exclusive restaurants (like the famed—but now closed—El Bulli), or local specialties (New Orleans's creole cooking, or Italian white truffles). Whether you want to sample the most satisfying street food (New York City's chicken and rice, or Manila's halo-halo) or try the most exquisite examples of fine dining (a molecular gastronomy-inspired foam confection, or locally sourced foie gras), Travel + Leisure's editors and writers are on the hunt for the very best food and drink around the world.

This Company Will Pay You $25,000 to Be Its First Smoothie Sommelier

It's time to show Ninja what you've got.
Hundreds of Paper Lanterns Light Up Manhattan's Chinatown in Beautiful Display of Support

Since March, Send Chinatown Love says it's raised nearly $160,000 — and even Will Smith has gotten involved.
Why Napping in a Yurt or Sipping a Canned Cocktail Is the Best Way to Relax, According to 'Schitt's Creek' Star Emily Hampshire

And why she's teaming up with Cutwater Spirits to spread the word.
13 of the Best New York Wineries, From Brooklyn to the Finger Lakes

From the Finger Lakes and Hudson Valley to New York City and Long Island, here are 13 of the best New York wineries.
Fake Disney World Restaurant Listings Are Showing Up on Delivery Apps

Disney fans are ordering their favorite treats from the theme park's restaurants, but most of the listings aren't legitimate.
Hendrick’s Is Releasing a Limited-edition Lunar Gin to Celebrate the First Full Moon of 2021

Start 2021 with a refreshing lunar cocktail.

You Can Restaurant-hop on a Candlelit Boat at This Romantic Overwater Resort

You'll never want to dine on land again.
American Airlines Is Starting a First-of-its-kind Monthly Wine Club

It's the only U.S. airline to make its onboard wine selections available directly to customers.
These Are Some the World's Strongest Rums, Vodkas, Absinthes, and More

José Andrés and World Central Kitchen Are Providing Fresh, Hot Meals to the National Guard Ahead of Inauguration Day

Cozy Dining Domes Are Popping Up Everywhere — but These Are Our Favorites

This Beloved Bakery Just Arrived at Disney Springs — and Its Half-pound Cookies Are Already a Cult-favorite

Philly’s Most Creative Neighborhoods Offer Everything From Babka to Black-owned Bookstores

Beyond Philadelphia’s historic center lies a constellation of neighborhoods that have become hubs of diversity and creativity. Meet the new generation behind the city's urban renaissance.

Your Guide to the Buzzy Homegrown Restaurants, Bars, and Bakeries of Cincinnati

With Food Insecurity on the Rise, the President of Meals on Wheels America Shares How You Can Help

British Airways Brings Michelin-starred Meals to Its Economy Class Menu

Shake Shack Is Releasing Korean-style Fried Chicken Sandwiches in the U.S. for a Limited Time

Learn How to Make Hattie B's Famous Nashville Hot Chicken at Home

Lördagsgodis Is Sweden’s Sweet Tradition of Eating Candy on Saturdays

Ride Horseback to Breakfast and Learn the Art of Cowboy Cooking at This California BBQ Bootcamp

Super Nintendo World Will Have Mario-themed Food, Princess Peach’s Castle, and a Yoshi Ride

9 Traditional New Year’s Day Foods That Are Considered Good Luck

You’ve Been Serving Champagne All Wrong — Here’s How to Do It Right

How to Keep an Open Bottle of Wine Fresh, According to a Sommelier

Learn How to Make Magnolia Bakery's Famous Banana Pudding

Restaurants Are Using Hotel Rooms to Offer Pandemic-friendly Private Dining

Kit Kat Releases Whisky Barrel-aged Chocolate Bar in Japan

18 Holiday Cocktails Perfect for Making Spirits Bright This December

McDonald’s Newest Burger is Made With Spam and Oreos

Meghan Markle Has the Best Advice for Hosting the Holidays on a Budget

Drag Queens Are Delivering Food and Performing Socially Distanced Shows Around Palm Springs

This Keurig Machine Makes Cocktails With the Touch of a Button

Coors Light Is Giving Away $10,000 to Transform Your Backyard Into a Winter Wonderland

School Cafeterias in Japan Are Serving Top-quality Kobe Beef to Make Up for Low Restaurant Demand

Puerto Rico’s Most Iconic Hotel Wants You to Send a Holiday Cocktail to Your Favorite New Yorker

This Map Shows Every State’s Favorite Holiday Treat

NYC Indoor Dining to Shut Down Starting Monday

Melissa Joan Hart Has the Perfect Way to Relax This Holiday Season — And it Involves Snacks

