This Airport Control Tower in Colorado Is Now a Brewery — With 6 Bowling Alleys and a Wright Flyer Aircraft Inside

Welcome to the intersection of aviation and craft beer fandom.

By
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick

Evie Carrick is a writer and editor who’s lived in five countries and visited well over 50. She now splits her time between Colorado and Paris, ensuring she doesn't have to live without skiing or L'As du Fallafel.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023
The bar and FlyteCo Tower mural at the FlyteCo Brewing in Denver
Photo:

Courtesy of FlyteCo Brewing

Setting foot in an airport control tower is a dream held by travelers and aviation fanatics alike. The control tower is, after all, the brains behind the ongoing dance of departures, arrivals, and airspace. Add a beer and a mountain view, and you’re golden. It’s all on tap at FlyteCo Brewing in Denver, which opened its second location in a defunct airport control tower.

The tower couldn’t ask for better tenants. FlyteCo Brewing is an aviation-themed brewery that’s already made waves for the salvaged plane wing and Boeing 737 fuselage replica that sit in its first location in Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood. But FlyteCo's latest venture, which is operating out of the control tower that ran the city’s international airport between 1929 and 1995, takes that aviation fandom up a notch. 

A glass of AeroMexican Lager from the FlyteCo Brewing in Denver

Courtesy of FlyteCo Brewing

“The opportunity to occupy the former air traffic control tower of an international airport could not be passed up. We could not have scripted a better place to open FlyteCo 2.0,” said Morgan O’Sullivan, a FlyteCo Tower co-owner, in an interview with Travel + Leisure

Currently, the brewery occupies the first two floors at the base of the control tower, but they will be expanding into the third floor with golf simulators, axe throwing, and private event space. And O’Sullivan promises that it’s only a matter of time until visitors can sip their beer from the very top of the tower.

“The idea of sipping a FlyteCo beer from the top of a former air traffic control tower, while watching the sun set behind the Denver skyline and Colorado’s Front Range is a dream we will never let go of,” he said, noting that he foresees “the top of the tower being accessible within the next two years.”

The FlyteCo owners and a glass of Ski Plane Stout from the FlyteCo Brewing in Denver

Courtesy of FlyteCo Brewing

In addition to the sheer thrill of ordering a flight-themed beer in a defunct control tower, the new brewery has played up their location with two floor-to-ceiling aviation murals, a scale model of a Wright Flyer aircraft, and runway markings. They also have several aviation-themed exhibits on loan from the neighboring Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. The tower is just down the road from the city’s current international airport and an aviation manufacturing facility that was turned into a marketplace for local, independently owned businesses. Plus, O’Sullivan notes that the “world’s largest airline-owned flight training center, United Airlines’ Flight Training Center, that trains more than 12,000 pilots every year,” is also nearby. 

Inside the control-tower-turned-brewery are six bowling alleys, mini golf, a full arcade, and lawn and board games. The tap list includes aviation-themed brews like the Vets in Jets Cream Ale, the Beechcraft Blonde Ale, and the Aeromexico Mexican Lager. There’s also a coffee shop that serves bagel breakfast sandwiches. 

A group of men in the fuselage tasting room at the FlyteCo Brewing in Denver

Dustin Holstein/Courtesy of FlyteCo Brewing

To give back to the community — particularly aviation fanatics like themselves — the owners of FlyteCo Brewing give 10 percent of their profits from both brewery locations to nonprofits and scholarships that support the future of aviation.

O’Sullivan notes that to date, their 10 percent commitment has gone to fund pilot scholarships with EAA Chapter 43, Stripes To Bars, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Young Aviators 43, and others. With a goal to support “the future of aviation,” many scholarships supported by FlyteCo have gone to people who are underrepresented in the industry — including women, low-income pilots, and those who are transitioning out of the military. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tranqui Napa Valley scene backlit by warm sunlight
This 50% Off Flight Sale Has Tickets to California Wine Country, Yellowstone, and Glacier National Park Starting at $34
A glowing tent next to a lake at sunset in Montana.
This State Has the Most Hiking Trails in the U.S. — and Was Just Named One of the Best Places to Camp
Traditional houses in Cape May New Jersey USA
12 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Families
Point Reyes National Seashore
15 Most Beautiful Places to Visit on the West Coast — From Charming Small Towns to National Parks
Two people canoeing down River Wildlife River in Kohler, Wisconsin
This Charming Wisconsin Village Has Luxury Hotels, World-renowned Golf, and Fascinating History
Aerial view of the exterior and pool at The Little Nell Hotel in Aspen
One of the Best Resorts in Colorado Is Coming to NYC — and Opening in Rockefeller Plaza
Autumn colors at Valles Caldera in New Mexico.
This Small Town in New Mexico Is Hiding 3 National Parks and Sites — Plus Ancient Ruins and a Volcanic Caldera
Panoramic sight of Portoferraio in Elba Island, Tuscany, Italy.
This Under-the-radar Italian Island Offers Gin-clear Waters, White-sand Beaches, and Postcard-perfect Villages
Aerial view of NilpeÂ­na Ediacara National Park
The World's Newest National Park Just Opened With the Planet's Oldest Animal Fossils
Valldemossa village surrounded by green mountains on Mallorca island
15 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Spain
Aerial shot of Beavers Bend in Broken Bow, Oklahoma
This Oklahoma Town You've Never Heard Of Is One of the Best Places to See the Total Solar Eclipse Next Year
A roof view of Stroget - the most famous shopping area in Copenhagen full of visitors
9 Best Places to Live in Your 30s, According to Real Estate Experts
Aerial of the Blue Heart Springs in Idaho
The 'Blue Heart Spring' in Idaho Is One of the State's Best-kept Secrets — With Gorgeous, Caribbean-blue Water Hidden by a Forested Passageway
Aerial shot of Switzerland Inn in Little Switzerland, NC
There’s a Swiss-inspired Town in the North Carolina Mountains — and It’s Only Open 6 Months a Year
The Defiance at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado
The Highest Looping Roller Coaster in the U.S. Is on Top of a Mountain in This Colorado Town
Exterior view of building and walkway in downtown Santa Barbara
How to Have a Luxurious Day Trip in Santa Barbara for Under $100 — Beautiful Beaches, Charming Towns, and Wine Tasting Included