These Lightweight Running Shoes Are a ‘Go-to’ for Travel and Come in So Many Pretty Colors

They’re breathable and easy to slip on and off on your busiest days.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Published on January 18, 2023

Flysocks Slip-On Sneakers
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Michelle Barnes

No matter how well-prepared you are, traveling can be stressful — even for the most relaxed people. My personal worst nightmare? The security line. There’s nothing more panic-inducing than having to pull my shoes on and off while staying out of the way of other people and actually making my flight. If you find yourself similarly stressed out by the line, there’s one hack that will change your travel experience: slip-on shoes.

Right now, the Flysocks Slip On Sneakers, which have earned nearly 4,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, are on sale for just $34. And with shoppers calling them a “go-to” for travel, you can’t go wrong with picking up a pair of these lightweight sneakers before your next adventure.

An anti-slip sole ensures that whether you’re sprinting to make your flight or simply walking around a new city, you’re going to actually stay on your feet. A breathable mesh upper keeps your feet feeling fresh and airy, even after hours of wear, and memory foam insoles provide ultimate comfort for the weary traveler. 

Related: The 12 Most Comfortable Slip-on Sneakers for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

But the real kicker for travelers? These sneakers are easily slipped on and off, making them your best tool for moving through the security line without a hitch. While they do feature shoelaces for aesthetic purposes, you’ll never have to waste time sitting to retie your shoes when you’re already in a rush to make it to your gate. Coming in an impressive variety of colors, and sizes ranging from 7 to 11, your perfect fit will be easy to find. 

If you’re looking for a reliable, lightweight pair of sneakers to wear everywhere from the airport to a highly-anticipated walking tour, the Flysocks Slip On Sneakers have you covered. One shopper called them “wonderful travel shoes,” adding, “I especially loved the ease of slipping them on and off through airport security,” even sharing that they “will be ordering another pair in a different color to walk on our local trails.” Another shopper likened these sneakers to “walking on clouds,” noting that while they’re usually picky with their shoes, they “wear them nearly everyday.”

One shopper raved that the sneakers were “affordable, stylish, and super [comfortable],” noting that they were “looking for lightweight sneakers I could wear all day while traveling” and “these were exactly what I was looking for.” If comfort is a priority while traveling (and it should be!) customers also confirm that these shoes fit the bill. One restaurant worker who spends hours on their feet called them “heaven sent,” adding that they “adore them” and “will 110 percent purchase again.”

You should never settle for just any pair of sneakers when you’re preparing for a trip, and the Flysocks Slip On Sneakers are the supportive, lightweight, and sleek shoes that will carry you through the airport and onto your flight without wasting time in the security line. Join the thousands of shoppers that can’t get enough of these walking shoes while they’re still sale for just $34.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $34. 

