Air New Zealand Has Discounted Flights to Australia — but You’ll Have to Book Soon

Air New Zealand is making it cheaper to get to Australia with a spring sale that offers nearly 15 percent off normal fares.

The sale, which is available from several cities in the United States, must be purchased by April 17 for travel over select dates from May through November, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The exact dates available vary depending on the destination and fare class.

The sale is valid from several U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, New York, and Chicago.

“Take advantage of these deals to explore the best Australia has to offer,” Air New Zealand wrote on its website about the promotion. “Stunning coastlines and vibrant city life are ready for your next adventure.”

Fly roundtrip from Los Angeles to Sydney starting at just $1,298 in economy or fly from San Francisco for the same price. Travelers can fly roundtrip to Sydney from New York starting at just $1,976, or fly from Chicago for just $1,598.

The sale extends to other cities in Australia as well, like flying roundtrip from Los Angeles to Melbourne for just $1,495 or from San Francisco to Brisbane starting at just $1,511.

Air New Zealand is also putting its business class seats on sale with the lie-flat seats starting at just $6,998 roundtrip between both Los Angeles and San Francisco and Sydney.

As part of the sale, travelers must purchase their flight at least 14 days before traveling and must stay for a minimum of seven days.

Air New Zealand flies direct to Auckland from Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York — one of the longest flights in the world at about 17 and a half hours. From there, travelers can connect to flights to Australia.

Earlier this year, the airline introduced a new “Economy Stretch” cabin class featuring 39 percent more legroom for a total seat pitch of 35 inches. The airline also offers a Skycouch in economy, which allows passengers to turn three seats into a makeshift bed, and plans to introduce an Economy Skynest, which are several sleeping pods passengers can take turns using.