14 Comfy, Flowy Pants to Keep You Effortlessly Cool on Your Next Summer Trip — All Under $45

As a travel writer, I’m big on having wardrobe staples that are versatile, comfortable, and easy to pack. Whether I’m settling into a long layover in a faraway airport or wandering the streets of a foreign country, having a few reliable pairs of comfy, flowy pants is a must for me.

Personally, my suitcase isn’t complete without at least one pair of my Linen Blend pants from Old Navy. I love these pants so much that I have them in five different colors — which is nearly every color they come in. High-waisted and wide-legged, they are perfect for that effortless, but totally put-together look that I strive for when I’m traveling. These comfy pants have made their way around the world with me from strolling through the streets of Belize to hanging out in Anguilla and traveling home from Singapore just last month.

Having a few pairs of flowy pants in your summer travel rotation keeps getting ready simple since they pair so well with any type of shoe and any time of day. Throw on a pair of sandals and head to the beach, cute sneakers for a city tour, or heels for a nice dinner and you’re looking chic and stylish — while still staying super comfortable.

With several trips on my summer itinerary, I’m thinking it’s time to snag a few more flowy pants. Here are 14 that are currently in my cart (and all under $45, too).

Travel + Leisure / Amber Love Bond

Faleave Women's Cotton Linen Summer Palazzo Pants

Amazon

I can picture it now: I’m wearing these straight legged, flowy linen pants strolling through Sicily or island hopping in Greece, especially in the apricot and khaki colors. Besides being vacation-ready, they really achieve the clean girl aesthetic — you know, that viral style trend that’s effortless and minimalist but somehow totally elegant?

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $33)

Ododos Women’s Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants

Amazon

These easy, breezy black pants with pockets are ones you’ll live in all summer long with their soft, breathable rayon spandex material that provides just the right amount of stretch. And there’s a foldable waistband for a flattering, smoothing fit.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $48)

Lafural Women High Waisted Cotton Flare Pants

Amazon

I’ll be pressing purchase on these pants as soon as I’m done writing this list. From the bow to the subtle ruffle-like detail, I love that these flowy pants have a touch of style and are playful and feminine. I plan to wear them to dinner during my upcoming trip to Palm Beach in a few weeks.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $50)

Caslon Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants

Nordstrom

Beach trips, picnics, backyard barbecues — we see these flowy linen blend pants in your future for all sorts of occasions. As a jet-setter, I appreciate that they feature a classic high-waisted cut that’s both easy to pack and pull on at a moment’s notice. Available from a size XXS to XXL, they are currently on sale for 33 percent off, making them slide right under that $40 mark.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $59)

Miiyana Flowy High Waisted Palazzo Pants

Amazon

While I like to think I’m fairly trendy and cool, as a Millennial I found it quite funny when I came across a TikTok where a fellow 30-something said that she recently realized the Gen-Z version of a Millennial's “cute top and jeans” is “fun pants and a shirt” — and these super wide-leg pants that channel Katie Holmes’ recent summer look really embody exactly that “fun pants” style we’re all looking for this summer.

To buy: amazon.com, $30

Qianxizhan Women's Harem Pants with Pockets

Amazon

If you’re looking for super cozy travel day airport pants that don’t break the bank, these fit the bill. Comfortable enough to feel like pajama pants, but cute enough to be seen in public, they come in several colors and patterns and can be dressed up or down depending on what’s next on the itinerary.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $28)

Asos Design Satin Parachute Pants

Nordstrom

Satin, flowy, and hot pink? Nothing screams summer quite like these. Sure, satin can be a bit warm in some destinations, but just think of the AC blasting indoors and you’ll understand why these strike the perfect balance. And just look at that color, fit for Barbie! Parachute pants are really making a comeback, and these make me want to jump on that bandwagon.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $45

Yanekop Women Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants

Amazon

Under $30 and available in more than 20 colors, these elastic waist, wide-leg pants are great for running around airports comfortably, but also being ready for that picture-perfect, Instagram-worthy moment as they come in such bright exciting colors.

To buy: amazon.com, $29

Wdirara Women's Elastic High Waist Loose Ruffle Pants

Amazon

I don’t know about you, but I absolutely love a ruffle detail for beach trips. These high-waisted, flowy pants flare out in a way that from certain angles almost looks like you’re wearing a cute maxi skirt. Available in a handful of colors like pink, lime green, and burgundy, there’s a shade for everyone.

To buy: amazon.com, $31

Old Navy High-Waisted Linen-Blend Cropped Wide-Leg Pants

Old Navy

These are an obvious choice for me since they are very similar to the ones that I already own in a handful of colors — except these take it up a notch when it comes to cuteness as they have a bow and are cropped. Perfect for beach getaways or elegant dinners in laidback, tropical destinations, I think the dusty lavender pair will be in my luggage very, very soon.

To buy: oldnavy.com, $25 with on-site coupon (originally $45)

Heymoments Women's Wide Leg Lounge Pants

Amazon

While totally comfortable and easy to pack, these pants from Heymoments have that touch of “fancy” that makes getting ready for a night out on vacation a breeze. With an array of bright colors and more basic muted options for under $30, you might as well grab two.

To buy: amazon.com, $30

Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Palazzo Casual Pants

Amazon

These Harem-style pants are super soft and flowy and available in several different prints. They have pockets for keeping your phone and passport handy, plus the elastic around the ankles makes it easy to keep your pants off the floor in public restrooms — maybe it’s TMI, but no one loves when their long flowy pants have to touch gross airport bathroom floors. Plus, their under-$20 price point makes them affordable enough to add more than one pair to your cart.

To buy: amazon.com, $17

Open Edit Drawstring Wide Leg Pants

Nordstrom

So soft and super flowy, these wide-leg pants feature a thick waistband and a drawstring tie. While some colors are just over $45, the Tan Nougat color is on sale for $34, making it worth snatching up soon.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $35 (originally $49)

Wdirara Women's Plus Size Printed Drawstring Pants

Amazon

As far as “fun pants” go — these might be the most fun. Between the side slits and the colorful prints, these are a great option for the plus-size gal that knows being stylish is just as important as being really comfortable and cute.

To buy: amazon.com, $29

