The Ocean Near This Popular Florida Destination Just Hit Over 100 Degrees

Ocean water in the Florida Keys topped 101.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023
General views of people swimming at Fort Zachary Taylor State Beach in Key West, Florida.
Photo:

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As millions of people experience record heat this summer around the world, the waters in Florida are seeing a dramatic rise in temperatures as well.

This week, meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the water as it may have hit a global record. NOAA’s Official Tides & Currents Monitoring System has recorded water temperatures at the Key West, Florida station as high as 92.3 degrees Fahrenheit. At the nearby Manatee Bay recording site, temperature readings hit 101.1 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a report from AP

Tampa, Florida meteorologist Jeff Berardelli shared in a social media post that the Manatee Bay reading “would challenge the hottest sea surface temperature ever recorded on Earth.” 

Meteorologists have also drawn comparisons to the high temperatures being as warm as bath water or a jacuzzi. A normal bath temperature is between the range of  90 degrees Fahrenheit and 105 degrees Fahrenheit, according to plumbing company and brand KOHLER

The National Weather Service (NWS) of Key West, Florida has been providing updates of how the heat on land has been hitting records over the last several weeks via their social media channels. 

In addition to the sweltering air and water temperatures, travelers will also have to contend with another potential danger: rip currents.

The NWS has provided notification of an elevated and moderate level of rip currents through Saturday, July 29 from West Palm Beach to Miami. 

“Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems,” the NWS shared in their outlook

It’s not just humans who are looking for ways to stay cool amidst the record heat wave. 

The Miami Zoo shared that is helping animals beat the heat by providing piles of ice and cool showers. The Zoo also created special popsicles filled with fruit for various animals to feast on.

