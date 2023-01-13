Florida's Brightline Rail Is Partnering With Uber to Make It Easier to Get to Your Destination

The new partnership will allow riders to book anUber ride when they book a train ticket on the Brightline app or the company’s website.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023
A phone with the Brightline App open in front of an Uber
Photo:

Courtesy of Brightline

South Florida high-speed train Brightline is making it easier to get from station to destination with a new Uber partnership, integrating the rideshare service with the train company’s site. 

The new partnership will allow riders to book a private or shared Uber ride when they book a train ticket on the Brightline app or on the company’s website, Brightline shared with Travel + Leisure on Friday. The new service is aimed at cutting down on wait times so a passenger’s ride is waiting for them when the train pulls into the station.

“It is critical to our guest experience that access to our stations is convenient and seamless,” Patrick Goddard, the president of Brightline, said in a statement provided to T+L. “This partnership meets our guests’ preferences and demands by unlocking an online fleet of vehicles to provide a door-to-door service when using Brightline.”

The Uber partnership is an expansion of the train company’s Brightline+ service, which offers fixed-route shuttles to connect passengers from the stations to airports in Miami and Fort Lauderdale as well as destinations in Miami Beach.

“Through this partnership with Brightline, Uber continues our work in complementing mass transportation and expanding transportation access in South Florida,” Dmitriy Vanchugov, the head of partnerships for transit at Uber, said in the statement. “By making Uber easily available to Brightline users, we can together bridge first and last-mile gaps and bring shared mobility options under one roof, making it more convenient and accessible for customers.” 

Brightline first launched in 2018 with service between West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami. In December, the train service added two stops at Aventura and Boca Raton. The company next plans to extend its service to Orlando later in 2023.

This isn’t the first time Uber has partnered with another transportation service. Last year, the company added options to book limos, a party bus, or coach bus right in the app with the introduction of “Uber Charter.” And earlier this week, Uber teamed up with JetBlue to offer customers who book a hotel and flight package free ride vouchers as part of a pilot program.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Aerial view of the Celebrity Apex cruise off the Florida Coastline
Celebrity Cruises Is Offering a Major BOGO Sale With 75% Off a Second Guest
A smartphone on the bedside table in a hotel room
This Built-in iPhone Hack Will Help You Sleep Better on Vacation
An illustration of a map with passports and an airplane ticket on top
This Is the Most Powerful Passport in 2023
The Universal Year-Round Horror Experience in Las Vegas
Universal to Launch a Permanent, Immersive Horror Attraction in Las Vegas
Cancelled and delayed flights on a departure board at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia,
The Reason Behind the FAA Outage and What Airlines are Doing to Help Affected Customers
Willemstad, Curacao skyline on a sunny day from the water
It Just Got Easier to Fly to This Island Paradise Thanks to JetBlue
A lush green vineyard and winery in Sonoma valley, California
This Interactive App Will Help You Plan the Perfect Trip to Sonoma
Rendering for Universal in Texas
Universal Announces Plans for New Theme Park in Texas — What We Know So Far
TRON Lightcycle / Run ride at Walt Disney World, seen at night with castle in distance
Disney World Announces Opening Date for 'Tron' Rollercoaster — and It's Said to Be One of the Company's Fastest
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX-8 on an airport tarmac
Southwest Is Putting Flights on Sale Following Holiday Week Chaos — and Fares Start at $49
Philadelphia International Airport's zoo animals on display, a tortoise
You Might Run Into an Armadillo, Lizard, or Tortoise at This U.S. Airport — Here's Why
An Amtrak train on the California Zephyr Line
Amtrak's Rail Pass Is $200 Off Right Now — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Flight schedule board
Thousands of Flights Delayed Across U.S. Following FAA Computer Outage
San Francisco International Airport
Airlines Issue Travel Waivers, Alerts for California Amid Brutal Storms — What to Know If You're Flying
Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in flight
Etihad’s Winter Sale Has Flights to the Maldives, Abu Dhabi, More — How to Book
The Seven Seas Navigator by Regent Seven Seas Cruises sailing through Venice
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Is Offering Free Suite Upgrades — but You’ll Have to Book Soon