Florida's Brightline Rail Is Partnering With Uber to Make It Easier to Get to Your Destination

South Florida high-speed train Brightline is making it easier to get from station to destination with a new Uber partnership, integrating the rideshare service with the train company’s site.

The new partnership will allow riders to book a private or shared Uber ride when they book a train ticket on the Brightline app or on the company’s website, Brightline shared with Travel + Leisure on Friday. The new service is aimed at cutting down on wait times so a passenger’s ride is waiting for them when the train pulls into the station.

“It is critical to our guest experience that access to our stations is convenient and seamless,” Patrick Goddard, the president of Brightline, said in a statement provided to T+L. “This partnership meets our guests’ preferences and demands by unlocking an online fleet of vehicles to provide a door-to-door service when using Brightline.”

The Uber partnership is an expansion of the train company’s Brightline+ service, which offers fixed-route shuttles to connect passengers from the stations to airports in Miami and Fort Lauderdale as well as destinations in Miami Beach.

“Through this partnership with Brightline, Uber continues our work in complementing mass transportation and expanding transportation access in South Florida,” Dmitriy Vanchugov, the head of partnerships for transit at Uber, said in the statement. “By making Uber easily available to Brightline users, we can together bridge first and last-mile gaps and bring shared mobility options under one roof, making it more convenient and accessible for customers.”

Brightline first launched in 2018 with service between West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami. In December, the train service added two stops at Aventura and Boca Raton. The company next plans to extend its service to Orlando later in 2023.

This isn’t the first time Uber has partnered with another transportation service. Last year, the company added options to book limos, a party bus, or coach bus right in the app with the introduction of “Uber Charter.” And earlier this week, Uber teamed up with JetBlue to offer customers who book a hotel and flight package free ride vouchers as part of a pilot program.