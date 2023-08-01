Florida Has 10 Beaches With Some of the Best Air Quality in the U.S. — and California Has 10 Too

Both Florida and California have 10 beaches with good air quality.

By
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who contributes to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023
Black family enjoys the beautiful beach in St. Augustine, Florida
Photo:

Getty Images

If there’s one place where travelers should be able to kick back and take a deep breath, it’s no doubt at the beach. But with pollution, weather, and wildfires impacting air quality around the globe, monitoring Air Quality Index (AQI) has become as essential as checking the temperature — even for a day on the sand.

To get a sense of the American beaches where travelers can truly exhale, a recent report looked at a two-week period in July to compare the average AQI. According to the government agency partnership AirNow, an index of 50 or less is considered “good” and in the green zone. This means the “air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk." Of the 120 beaches listed in the findings, 111 met that standard. 

Coming in on top were two Hawaiian beaches: Hapuna and Poipu Beaches, each with an average AQI of 10. These were followed by a trio of Alaskan sites: Home Spit Beach (11), Sandy Beach (14), and Kenai Beach (14).

In the contiguous United States, both Florida and California secured 10 spots each in the green zone. For Florida, the top beach was St. Augustine at No. 26 (average AQI of 29), followed by Fort Lauderdale (32) and Key West (33). The Sunshine State’s Miami Beach, Siesta Key, Clearwater Beach, South Beach, Naples, Siesta Key Beach, and Panama City Beach were also noted for “good” average air quality. 

Great Blue Heron standing on rocks by the beach in St. Augustine

Cyndi Monaghan/Getty Images

California’s lowest index was Carmel Beach in 10th place (average AQI of 16), followed by Santa Cruz (20) and Pismo Beach (25). Also included were Malibu, Newport, Huntington, Laguna, Coronado, Venice, and Santa Monica.

Oregon and Texas each had seven beaches with an average AQI of 50 or less during the study period, while Hawaii and Washington each had six. Louisiana, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Maine notched five each, while Rhode Island and New Hampshire each had four.

The study was conducted by MyBioSource and honed in on the data from July 3 to 17 using IQAir.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
People enjoying the golden sands of Carmel beach on a warm spring day, Carmel, California.
25 Best Beaches in the USA
Welcome to Florida sign
15 Best Places to Retire in Florida
Thousand Steps Laguna Beach California
The 21 Best Beaches in California
A couple walks hand in hand towards haystack rock on Cannon Beach, OR.
The 10 Destinations That Make a Road Trip Romantic in the US
Skyline view of Downtown Los Angles with tree and hillside homes in the foreground at sunset
The Ultimate Los Angeles Itinerary, Mountain Hikes, Seaside Bike Rides, and Fresh Seafood Included
Roof Garden Suite Terrace at St. Regis Venice
Travel + Leisure Readers' 100 Favorite Hotels in the World for 2023
Drone image of a public beach in northern Jamaica
25 Best Summer Vacations Everyone Should Consider in 2023
View of the rocky harbor and town of Marblehead, Massachussetts, USA.
These Are the Best U.S. States to Raise a Family, According to Data
The 14 Best Sustainable Shoes of 2022
The 14 Best Sustainable Shoes of 2023
Gould roundup Comfortable Golf Shoes TOUT
The 10 Most Comfortable Golf Shoes of 2023
Interior of Passalacqua at Lake Como
The 100 Best New Hotels in the World
Skyscrapers of San Diego Skyline at dusk with glowing garden.
This California Destination Is the 8th Largest City in the U.S. — and It's Home to Casual Beach Towns, Family Theme Parks, and Beautiful Golf Courses
Road and sunset in Dana Point, California
The 13 Best U.S. Road Trips, According to T+L Editors
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
camping chairs
The Best Camping Chairs of 2023, Tested by Outdoor Experts
FemaleRanger_3x2
3 Female National Park Rangers on Their Career Paths and Love for the Great Outdoors