This Famous Monument in Florence Is Undergoing a Renovation — and It's Open to Visitors for a Behind-the-scenes Look

“We had to turn this occasion into an opportunity to make it even more accessible and usable by the public..." the architect of the Baptistry of San Giovanni renovations said.

By Jackie Longo
Published on February 23, 2023
Restorers check the section "The announcement to Zechariah of John's Birth" on the mosaic ceiling of the Baptistery of San Giovanni, one of the most ancient churches in Florence, Tuscany
Photo:

Vincenzo PINTO/Getty Images

Instead of typically closing while undergoing renovations, The Baptistry of San Giovanni in Florence, Italy, is actually welcoming visitors to get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see its breathtaking ceiling mosaics at a closer angle during the restoration process.

Instead of limiting the public’s availability to view the vault during the renovations, The Associated Press reported that officials have built a 32 meter (105 foot) scaffolding platform for art restorers, which will allow visitors to see some of the monument’s 10 million mosaics up close.

The white carrara and green prato marble baptistry is one of the most iconic places to visit in Florence. It features one-of-a-kind mosaic scenes of John the Baptist and The Last Judgment, and is most famously known for its dome, which is covered in ancient mosaics.

 Visits begin February 24, and advance reservations are required.

A view shows the mosaic ceiling of the Baptistery of San Giovanni, one of the most ancient churches in Florence, Tuscany

Vincenzo PINTO/Getty Images

This is the first renovation of the octagon-shaped monument in over a century. While the exact extent of the work will remain unclear until workers start inspections, the crews will likely have to remove grime, fix any water damage that may have entered the building and re-adhere some stones. 

“We had to turn this occasion into an opportunity to make it even more accessible and usable by the public through special routes that would bring visitors into direct contact with the mosaics,“ said Samuele Caciagli, the architect in charge of the restoration site told The AP.

a detail of the section "The saved souls" of the mosaic ceiling of the Baptistery of San Giovanni, one of the most ancient churches in Florence, Tuscany

Vincenzo PINTO/Getty Images

Cagliari said the scaffolding tour is “a unique opportunity that is unlikely to be repeated in the coming decades.”

Officials managing the project also told the AP they won’t be using “any material that is foreign to the original types of stone and mortar used centuries ago.”

“It is a mix of science, technology, experience and tradition,” Roberto Nardi, director of the Archaeological Conservation Center, said.

