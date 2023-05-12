You Can Find the Only Floating Tent Stay in the U.S. in This Midwestern State

It's the only public floating tent experience in the U.S.

Published on May 12, 2023
Floating tents on the Great Miami River in Troy, Ohio
Photo:

Courtesy of Float Troy

For a one-of-a-kind camping experience, there's a unique stay in the Midwest: floating tents.

Troy, Ohio is redefining camping with Float Troy — an experience that lets travelers stay in tents on the Great Miami River. According to the city, it's the only one in the United States (and maybe even the world) that offers this kind of experience. And it is about to kick off its fourth season, which runs from June 23 through Sept. 4.

The city has 10 Shoal floating tents — each tent fits four people — that are anchored atop rafts and spaced out 25 feet to 30 feet from each other. Guests can access the tents from the nearby Treasure Island Park by taking a four-person raft, kayak, or inflatable canoe. (Each booking includes equipment to travel to the tent, oars, and life vests.) Going from the shore to the tents takes about five minutes — though the exact amount of time understandably depends on each group's paddling experience.

Kids on a blow up canoe sailing to their floating tent on the Great Miami River in Troy, Ohio

Courtesy of Float Troy

Guests can check in between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and are greeted by Matt Clifton, an employee of the city's parks department and the on-site coordinator for Float Troy. He goes over the dos and don'ts of the experience, plus tips like how to tie up your raft.

“You’re free to come and go as you like," Clifton told Travel + Leisure, adding that he remains on call overnight for guests' needs.

While the tent is provided, guests should come prepared with everything they need to sleep — sleeping bags, pillows, blankets, etc. There are no showering facilities, but restrooms are available back at Treasure Island Park.

As for meals, there are several options. Guests can picnic or grill at Treasure Island Park, have food ordered to the park, or dine at Smiths’ Boathouse, which is located in the park and conveniently serves lunch and dinner.

"The tents are located about a 10-minute walk from our downtown where we have numerous restaurants from diner-style burgers to glorified tacos," said Clifton. "We also have coffee shops. More people tend to eat out because we have a lot of mom and pop [restaurants]."

Clifton told T+L the floating tents are popular with both residents of the Midwest and visitors alike.

Renting a tent costs $95 a night. Book your stay at float-troy.com.

