Travelers Love These Genius Socks That Have a Hidden Pocket for Storing Cash and Cards

"I immediately hopped back on Amazon and ordered myself four more pairs."

By Emily Belfiore
Published on February 4, 2023 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Flippysox Zipper Sock Wallet tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Speaking from experience, one thing that you can’t put a price on when traveling is peace of mind, especially when it comes to the safety of your belongings. Sure, there are plenty of anti-theft bags, RFID-blocking wallets, high-tech gadgets that keep your essentials away from prying eyes, but most travelers feel safest when their stuff is on their person. And, with the Flippysox Zipper Sock Wallet, you can keep your important travel must-haves close by in an incredibly discreet and convenient way. 

At first glance, they look like your average crew socks, but they actually feature a handy zippered pocket that's the perfect size for storing cash, cards, keys, travel documents, and more while you're on the go. Heck, depending on your itinerary, you won't even need to carry a bag around; it's a minimalist traveler's dream. 

Flippysox Zipper Sock Wallet

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17 

The pocket, which is only located in one of the two socks, measures 3.3 inches by 4.4 inches and goes all the way around the calf so you've got plenty of space for your valuables. Their zipper closure guarantees fast access to what's inside, ensuring that you won't miss a beat while you're taking in the sights and enjoying yourself on your trip. 

Impressive functionality aside, the Flippysox Zippered Socks are also a game changer for their comfort. They are made with a cotton-polyester-spandex blend, ensuring that they're soft, breathable, and perfectly stretchy so you can move freely — whether you're embarking on a busy travel day, going for a hike, or running errands. For added support, the athletic-style crew socks also offer Achilles cushioning and are designed with comfort toes. Plus, they're very lightweight and breathable, which is good news if you're wearing them during a workout. And, the brand notes that high-friction areas (like around the toes and heels) are reinforced to enhance the socks' durability and longevity. 

If you're a fan of statement-making socks, we have good news for you: The Flippysox Zippered Socks come in dozens of fun prints and patterns, most of which are inspired by popular travel destinations like Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Texas, and outdoor hobbies such as tennis, hiking, and biking. There are 50 options to pick from, including solid black and versatile blue-gray if you're looking for something on the neutral side. 

Flippysox Zipper Sock Wallet

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17 

"These socks are perfect for hiding credit cards and money while traveling," one Amazon shopper wrote in their review. "They would also work well to store an ID, a credit card, and money while jogging or working out." In fact, one traveler said that they use the Flippysox Zipper Sock Wallet as "a second line of security" when they're on the road. 

The same goes for this reviewer, who was pleasantly surprised by how functional and comfortable the socks are. "I've always hated money belts, and every time I've used neck pouches aren't much better," the avid traveler began. "They fit my wide, boat-like feet perfectly. I used two credit cards, and five USD bills to try out the pouch. They fit inside the zipper pouch just fine, and I couldn't even tell that they were there." The shopper also added, "I immediately hopped back on Amazon and ordered myself four more pairs." 

Flippysox Zipper Sock Wallet

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17 

Chiming in, a customer shared, "I use these socks a lot. The fit is perfect, the pocket is roomy, and most importantly, they don’t slide down." And, plenty of cyclists also gave the Flippysox Sock Wallet their stamps of approval: "I no longer have to worry about uncomfortable keys in my pockets, or worry about items falling out of my pockets." Outside of biking, they can also be used "to wear with dress pants, which [is] great for holding keys so I don't have bulky keys in my pockets." 

Take this as a sign to add the Flippysox Zipper Sock Wallet to your cart before your next trip. Get a pair at Amazon today, and prepare to be amazed by how convenient and comfy they are. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $17. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
REI Sale Roundup
I’m a Travel Writer, and I Can’t Resist These 20 Deals From REI’s Outlet Sale — With Prices Up to 71% Off
TK Things You Need If You’re Constantly Losing Stuff When You Travel tout
15 Genius Essentials to Shop if You’re Constantly Losing Things When You Travel
Wallet Concealed Travel Pouch & Passport Holder
The 16 Best Passport Wallets of 2023
The 13 Best Leggings With Pockets of 2022
The 13 Best Leggings With Pockets of 2023
Most Comfortable Travel Loungewear
The 19 Most Comfortable Travel Loungewear Pieces of 2023
Best Messenger Bags
The 11 Best Messenger Bags for Travel in 2023
Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022
The 41 Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2023
BriggsandRiley_BaselineRollingCabinBag_Green_002.JPG
We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 and These Are Our Winners
Beach Totes to Buy This Summer
The 10 Best Beach Bags and Totes of 2023
Best Gifts for Men Who Love to Travel
The 51 Best Gifts for Men Who Love to Travel of 2023
Amazon Basics Laptop Backpack Fits Up to 17-Inch Laptops
More Than 10,000 Shoppers Love This Laptop Travel Backpack, and It's Only $41 at Amazon
STQ Women's Combat Boots Lace up Ankle Booties Tout
These Comfy Lace-up Boots Have a Genius Feature so You Don't Need to Carry a Wallet
50-best-gifts-for-digital-nomads-in-2022-tout
The 50 Best Gifts for Digital Nomads in 2023
Autocastle Battery Socks Rechargeable Electric Socks Tout
I Wear These Heated Socks on Every Ski Trip and Never Have to Worry About Cold Toes Anymore
BÃ©is The Sport Carryall Tout
I Shop for a Living, and I've Finally Found a Travel Bag With the Perfect Amount of Pockets
Amazon Presidents Day Early Deals Tout
The 20 Best Early Presidents Day Deals at Amazon for Travelers Up to 60% Off