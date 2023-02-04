Travelers Love These Genius Socks That Have a Hidden Pocket for Storing Cash and Cards

Speaking from experience, one thing that you can’t put a price on when traveling is peace of mind, especially when it comes to the safety of your belongings. Sure, there are plenty of anti-theft bags, RFID-blocking wallets, high-tech gadgets that keep your essentials away from prying eyes, but most travelers feel safest when their stuff is on their person. And, with the Flippysox Zipper Sock Wallet, you can keep your important travel must-haves close by in an incredibly discreet and convenient way.

At first glance, they look like your average crew socks, but they actually feature a handy zippered pocket that's the perfect size for storing cash, cards, keys, travel documents, and more while you're on the go. Heck, depending on your itinerary, you won't even need to carry a bag around; it's a minimalist traveler's dream.

The pocket, which is only located in one of the two socks, measures 3.3 inches by 4.4 inches and goes all the way around the calf so you've got plenty of space for your valuables. Their zipper closure guarantees fast access to what's inside, ensuring that you won't miss a beat while you're taking in the sights and enjoying yourself on your trip.

Impressive functionality aside, the Flippysox Zippered Socks are also a game changer for their comfort. They are made with a cotton-polyester-spandex blend, ensuring that they're soft, breathable, and perfectly stretchy so you can move freely — whether you're embarking on a busy travel day, going for a hike, or running errands. For added support, the athletic-style crew socks also offer Achilles cushioning and are designed with comfort toes. Plus, they're very lightweight and breathable, which is good news if you're wearing them during a workout. And, the brand notes that high-friction areas (like around the toes and heels) are reinforced to enhance the socks' durability and longevity.

If you're a fan of statement-making socks, we have good news for you: The Flippysox Zippered Socks come in dozens of fun prints and patterns, most of which are inspired by popular travel destinations like Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Texas, and outdoor hobbies such as tennis, hiking, and biking. There are 50 options to pick from, including solid black and versatile blue-gray if you're looking for something on the neutral side.

"These socks are perfect for hiding credit cards and money while traveling," one Amazon shopper wrote in their review. "They would also work well to store an ID, a credit card, and money while jogging or working out." In fact, one traveler said that they use the Flippysox Zipper Sock Wallet as "a second line of security" when they're on the road.

The same goes for this reviewer, who was pleasantly surprised by how functional and comfortable the socks are. "I've always hated money belts, and every time I've used neck pouches aren't much better," the avid traveler began. "They fit my wide, boat-like feet perfectly. I used two credit cards, and five USD bills to try out the pouch. They fit inside the zipper pouch just fine, and I couldn't even tell that they were there." The shopper also added, "I immediately hopped back on Amazon and ordered myself four more pairs."

Chiming in, a customer shared, "I use these socks a lot. The fit is perfect, the pocket is roomy, and most importantly, they don’t slide down." And, plenty of cyclists also gave the Flippysox Sock Wallet their stamps of approval: "I no longer have to worry about uncomfortable keys in my pockets, or worry about items falling out of my pockets." Outside of biking, they can also be used "to wear with dress pants, which [is] great for holding keys so I don't have bulky keys in my pockets."

Take this as a sign to add the Flippysox Zipper Sock Wallet to your cart before your next trip. Get a pair at Amazon today, and prepare to be amazed by how convenient and comfy they are.

At the time of publishing, the price was $17.

