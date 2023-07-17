What to Expect for Monday Travel Following Weekend of Mass Flight Cancellations, Delays

On Sunday, more than 10,000 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the United States and more than 1,700 were canceled.

Published on July 17, 2023
People queue for their flight reschedule inside of the Newark International Airport
Photo:

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Travelers dealt with another weekend of flight woes as storms slammed the East Coast, canceling and delaying thousands of departures — and the issues were far from over on Monday.

On Sunday, more than 10,000 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the United States and more than 1,700 were canceled, according to flight tracker FlightAware. Of those, East Coast airports took the brunt of the issues with Newark Liberty International Airport forced to cancel 29 percent of all departures, LaGuardia Airport forced to cancel 28 percent of all departures, John F. Kennedy International Airport forced to cancel 22 percent of all departures, and Boston Logan International Airport forced to cancel 18 percent of all departures. 

JetBlue, which has hubs in both New York and Boston, was the most affected and forced to cancel more than 322 flights, or 30 percent of its departures, and delay another 505. 

By early Monday morning the weather had improved but the issues continued to compound with more than 1,500 flights already delayed and more than 300 already canceled.

The flight problems occurred as heavy rains and flash floods slammed the Northeast over the weekend with flash flood warnings and tornado watches issued for parts of Connecticut, western Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire, and a flash flood killing at least five people in Pennsylvania, the Associated Press reported

In New York, Long Island’s Suffolk County saw five inches of rain within just two hours and Westchester and Putnam counties, which sit north of New York City, saw rain fall at up to two inches per hour, according to the state's Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“With areas in the state undergoing flash flood warnings, I encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant and monitor weather conditions," Hochul said. "My administration is working tirelessly to ensure that we are prepared for any additional weather impacts during this time period."

The travel problems come on the heels of mass cancellations and delays ahead of the very busy July 4 holiday weekend. Similarly, those delays were concentrated around the East Coast, but also spilled into other airports in the Midwest and Southwest. 

Unfortunately for travelers, weather is typically considered an uncontrollable delay and is not usually eligible for compensation. However, travelers can check the individual policies of each U.S. airline on the Department of Transportation’s Airline Cancellation and Delay Dashboard, which was first introduced last year and has since expanded.

