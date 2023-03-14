Nearly 1,000 Flights Canceled Tuesday As Spring Nor'easter Brings 2 Feet of Snow

A spring nor'easter swept the Northeast on Tuesday, dumping more than two feet of snow on parts of New York and spreading up the coast from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts, and disrupting travel across the region.

The storm started in earnest Tuesday morning and was expected to linger into Wednesday, according to The Weather Channel. Its categorization as a nor'easter indicated a strong area of low pressure along the East Coast, and it could even develop into a bomb cyclone as it strengthens near the Eastern Seaboard into early Wednesday morning.

In some areas, the heavy snow fell at a rate of nearly 2.5 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service Albany, with as many as 28 inches recorded in parts of eastern Massachusetts as of early Tuesday afternoon. The snow was expected to continue falling throughout the night with an additional six to 12 inches forecasted, according to the NWS Weather Prediction Center.

The snowy conditions caused travel disruptions, contributing to more than 3,300 delays within, into, or out of the United States on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. In addition, more than 990 flights were canceled.

On the East Coast, New York’s LaGuardia Airport saw the most delays, postponing about 30 percent of all flights into or out of the airport.

Several airlines also issued travel alerts, allowing passengers to make changes and waiving change fees and fare differences, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and JetBlue.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency and warned travelers to stay off the roads.

“Hazardous conditions will persist in much of the state as snow continues to fall and winds pick up,” Hochul tweeted. “Continue to stay home & off the roads so that our crews can plow.”

As a silver lining, East Coast ski resorts that have struggled with warm temperatures and not enough snow this season embraced the accumulation, like at Windham Mountain in New York’s Catskills, which was finally able to open up 100 percent of its terrain.

“In like a lamb and out like a lion - that’s winter 22/23 in a nutshell,” the mountain wrote in its snow report on Tuesday. “We’ve gotten about 20” of snow in the last 24 hours… With no sign of stopping in sight, it’s going to be a fantastic week for powder skiing and riding.”