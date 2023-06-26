Thousands of Flights Canceled and Delayed Across the U.S. On Monday — What to Know

More than a thousand flights were canceled and thousands more delayed on Monday as severe storms swept across the country.

Overall, more than 1,400 flights were canceled within, into, or out of the United States, according to flight tracker FlightAware. Additionally, more than 4,600 flights had been delayed.

Most delays were centered around the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which saw more than 200 outgoing flights delayed — or 17 percent of its entire departing schedule — and more than 180 incoming flights delayed. That was followed by Newark Liberty International Airport, which saw more than 370 incoming and outgoing flight delays.

United Airlines had the most cancellations of any major U.S. carrier with more than 260. The airline had also delayed more than 600 flights. Delta Air Lines had the second most with more than 190 cancellations and more than 570 delays.

Southwest and JetBlue canceled nearly 100 flights each. And American Airlines, which canceled just over 60 departures, delayed the most flights out of any major U.S. carrier with more than 650.

Monday’s flight issues followed more than 1,400 cancellations on Sunday and more than 9,800 delays.

The widespread flight disruptions followed severe thunderstorms in parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and the Ohio Valley on Sunday evening, CNN reported. Those left more than 700,000 people without power.

It also followed a severe heat wave that stretched from Arizona to Louisiana.

While this week’s flight issues were weather-related, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned flight problems could become even more common with the expanded rollout of the 5G network on July 1, The Associated Press reported. That’s because planes that are not fitted with updated equipment won’t be allowed to land during poor visibility (like bad weather).

Flight delays and cancellations are never fun, but it’s important to be prepared and know your rights. Travelers who are hoping to avoid delays should consider booking early morning flights as they are more likely to be on time. Direct flights are also helpful since they have less of a chance of ruining your vacation due to missed connections.