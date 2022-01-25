Celebrate 'Plan for Vacation Day' Today With a $39 United Flight

The discounted flights are valid for travel from Feb. 7 through May 18.

This is a picture of a Boeing 787 of United airlines taking off from Amsterdam Schiphol airport.

United Airlines wants to help travelers plan their next getaway with a flash sale in time for National Plan for Vacation Day, offering flights starting as low as $39 one way.

The discounted flights, which must be booked today, are valid for travel from Feb. 7 through May 18. Travelers are not required to book a roundtrip ticket to take advantage of the sale, and there are no blackout dates.

"Today is National Plan for Vacation Day and United is taking advantage of the unofficial holiday to gift travel lovers a flash sale on vacation-worthy destinations," a United spokeswoman said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "This is the perfect time for customers who are thinking of planning a family getaway or a change of scenery with friends to make moves on a spring vacation."

For those who don't mind splurging a little, travelers can book flights from Nashville to Washington, D.C., Newark to Savannah, Seattle to San Francisco, and more starting at only $79.

And travelers looking for a warm-weather escape can head from chilly Chicago to Key West, or from Newark to Miami starting at only $109 one way.

Travelers who book a basic economy ticket on United Airlines will automatically be assigned a seat before boarding and won't be able to change it without a fee. Basic economy also does not include a full-sized carry-on bag on certain routes and travelers must board last.

United also does not charge change fees, but that does not apply to basic economy tickets.