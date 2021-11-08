United Is Celebrating Daylight Savings With Flights As Low As $39 — but You'll Have to Book Today

United Airlines celebrated gaining an extra hour over the weekend with extra deals, putting flights on sale for as low as $39 each way.

United invited customers on Monday to "make the most of your extra hour" with its Daylight Savings sale, which passengers can book until midnight Central Time. The sale is valid for travel from Nov. 21 through March 9, 2022, on one-way domestic U.S. flights in basic economy.

United noted, however, that fares are capacity controlled and therefore may not be available on all flights.

Those looking to spend a bit more can book one of the $59 one-way deals from places like Newark to Orlando or Miami, Chicago to Austin, or Los Angeles to Colorado Springs. And travelers who want a farther getaway can fly cross country for as low as $99 each way, including from Newark to Las Vegas, Los Angeles to New York's LaGuardia Airport, and San Francisco to Boston.

The fare sale comes as the U.S. opened its borders to the world on Monday after nearly two years, welcoming vaccinated foreign travelers. It also comes just weeks after United Airlines announced its largest-ever transatlantic expansion, including five brand-new routes next year.

Travelers who fly the carrier out of LAX in the next few weeks will get an added bonus: the chance to participate in a trial reservation system for security checkpoints.