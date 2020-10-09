Aer Lingus Has $296 Round-trip Flights to Ireland for St. Patrick's Day 2021

Though it’s uncertain how Ireland will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day next year, a new flight deal from Aer Lingus can still get you there in time to soak up the festive atmosphere.

As first reported by Scott's Cheap Flights, the Irish airline is now offering round-trip flights to Dublin for $296 for travelers departing from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport or from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport. Prices on flights to Shannon, Ireland are also lower than usual with departures from New York City going for $296 round trip. This deal is available for travel January through early April 2021, with some discounted routes on or around the St. Patrick’s Day holiday on March 17.

Flights at this time of year usually go for $850 or more, so this deal isn’t likely to last long on the Aer Lingus website. The airline is hosting a 48-hour flash sale on flights from Ireland to the U.S. and Canada, which may explain the sudden drop in prices on routes from the Northeast to the Emerald Isle.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parades were canceled just a week before the festivities due to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, but officials have yet to speculate on what will happen in 2021. While the rest of Europe closed its doors to American travelers, Ireland has remained open to international visitors throughout the year. U.S. tourists are simply required to self-quarantine for 14 days before heading out to enjoy the sights. (A writer told us all about her experience quarantining in Ireland.)

If you can’t make it to Ireland next year, try a virtual visit instead. From the Guinness Storehouse to the Cliffs of Moher, there are several Irish attractions you can experience with just the click of a button and some Wi-Fi.