Spirit Is Offering $20.21 Flights — but You Have to Act Fast

Cyber Monday sales are the perfect time to score amazing deals on pretty much everything your family could possibly want during the holidays, from kitchen gadgets and winter coats to brand new iPads or headphones.

And these deals also include airfare.

As part of its Cyber Monday deal, Spirit Airlines is now offering a deal on flights in 2021 for only $20.21. While Spirit has always had a reputation for inexpensive airfare, a flight for only $20 is a deal even the most cash-strapped among us can’t pass up.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, travelers have been largely staying home and waiting until the right time to plan trips again. But with more rapid testing becoming available on several different airlines and the promise of a vaccine in the next few months, some people might be itching to fly to a new destination sometime soon.

Regardless of when you book, it’s important to double check what quarantine requirements, paperwork, or testing you will need to do based on your destination. These requirements vary from state to state.

Spirit’s Cyber Monday sale includes one-way airfare for a number of different routes. Some routes include Atlanta to Austin, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles; Austin to Denver or New Orleans; Boston to Newark or Orlando; Los Angeles to Dallas or Philadelphia, Chicago and New Orleans, Fort Meyers, or Baltimore; and even New York to Detroit, Orlando, and Tampa — plus a lot more.

This sale is only valid on specified flights between Jan. 6 and March 4, 2021. All flights must be booked between Monday, Nov. 30 and 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Some fees and blackout dates may apply, and the price quoted is before applicable surcharges.

For more information on routes or to make a booking, visi the Spirit Airlines website.