Southwest's Latest Sale Has Fares Starting at Just $49

Southwest Airlines' latest sale cuts flight prices and reward redemption costs for spring travel across the U.S. and Mexico.

If you've been sitting on a pile of Southwest Airlines miles or daydreaming of a sunny escape, this might be your moment.

With vaccination rates and airline traffic on the rise, Southwest is cutting its flight prices across the U.S. and Mexico. One-way flights from Chicago to Nashville are now on sale for $49, while trips from Albany to Orlando will set travelers back $103 each way. From Dallas, travelers can fly to New Orleans for $78 or Cozumel for $169 (both each way).

Looking to escape the west coast for Hawaii? Travel from San Diego to Honolulu for just $139 each way, or snag a one-way ticket from Las Vegas to Maui for $188. Those wanting to skip out on Phoenix for a long weekend can head to Long Beach for $49 each way.

In addition to slashing fares for spring travel, Southwest Airlines is cutting reward redemption rates during its sale, which is scheduled to run through March 29. Southwest Rapid Rewards members can save an additional 20% by using the promo code SAVENOW when booking award flights.

Sale prices apply to travel between April 14 and June 30, but blackout dates apply around the Memorial Day holiday. Rapid reward discounts are available for travel between now and April 30.