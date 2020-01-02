Southwest's New Year's Sale Has $39 Flights — but the Deals End Tonight

Image zoom Getty Images

If your new year’s resolution is to travel more, a Southwest sale could help you achieve your goals just hours into 2020.

Southwest is running a nationwide sale through midnight pacific time on January 2. The sale is specifically for travel in the continental U.S. from January 14 through May 20. It also includes flights to San Juan and interisland Hawaii travel, starting January 21.

The deal includes plenty of options for snow birds looking to escape the cold including flights from Chicago to Houston for only $121 or to Los Angeles for only $153.

New Yorkers looking for a new beach or downtown — and warmer — scene can nab $109 fares to Tampa or Nashville. Travelers flying out of Atlanta can book $116 flights to Austin or $150 flights to Las Vegas. Flights from San Francisco down to Burbank or Ontario, Calif. are available for only $59.

From Dallas, get to Detroit for $128 or New Orleans for $116. Flights to San Juan are available from $140.

Unfortunately, the sale does not include flights from the continental U.S. to Hawaii. But if you’re already in Hawaii, the sale includes $39 flights from island to island.

The sale fares are subject to some terms and conditions. Seats and days are limited and are only valid on one-way fares.

Unless noted, the fares do not apply to travel on Fridays and Sundays. Some destinations may only be available for sale pricing on certain days.