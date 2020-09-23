The pass will be valid on flights from Jan. 6 to Feb. 28, 2021.

You Can Score the Coveted Southwest Companion Pass With Just 1 Flight — but You Have to Act Now

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Southwest Airlines' companion pass is one of the airline's most beloved airline perks, and this year, it's more accessible than ever before.

Typically, frequent fliers must rack up rewards points to be allowed to bring bring someone else on an upcoming flight for free, but now all it takes is one flight.

Travelers can earn a two-month companion pass through Southwest’s new promotion. All they have to do is register for the program and book a flight by Thursday, Sept. 24 for travel by Nov. 15. (A one-way flight will do.) They will then earn a companion pass, which will be valid on flights from Jan. 6 to Feb. 28, 2021.

The promotional period includes some major winter getaway weekends like Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, and Valentine’s Day, so a passenger could potentially whisk away with a companion to warm-weather destinations with a BOGO steal. While the companion pass allows plus ones to fly without paying airfare, they will still have to pay the applicable taxes and fees on each flight which start at $5.60 per flight.

When booking, have passengers should have their Southwest Rapid Rewards program number handy to qualify for the promotion. But be warned, changes to the itinerary after booking may disqualify a guests from earning the promotional companion pass.

Travel for a companian can be booked when the promotion is awarded to a customer's account on Jan. 6, 2021.

Passengers can change their designated companion up to three times per calendar year. If only using the pass for the two-month promotional period, they can also change their companion three times. To extend the pass past February, there will be no additional charges.

To maintain the pass through the rest of 2021, a flier must earn 125,000 qualifying points or fly 100 qualifying Southwest flights.