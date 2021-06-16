Southwest's 50% Off Sale Ends in Just Over 24 Hours

Southwest has announced a major sale with up to 50% off flights to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The airline is offering 50% off travel for a 50-day period - from Sept. 15 through Nov. 3 - as part of its anniversary celebrations. The discount applies to both one-way and round-trip domestic and international travel.

"Southwest is celebrating a 50-year history of connecting People to what's important in their lives through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel," Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "Now more than ever, we are excited to turn a desire of 'Wanna Get Away' into 'Gonna Get Away,' getting Customers closer to the People and places they love."

In order to nab the deal, travelers can use the code "SAVE50" while booking now through June 17. The discount is applied to base fares before government taxes and fees.

The promotion only applies to new bookings and cannot be combined with any offers. It only applies to airfare and cannot be used on group travel or Southwest Vacations.

If you're on the fence about whether or not to book fall travel, remember that Southwest doesn't charge any change or cancel fees (although a difference in fare may apply) should your plans change.

The sale is just one of the many ways that Southwest is celebrating its 50th birthday this month. The airline has registered June 18 as a national holiday ("Wanna Get Away Day") and will be offering even more perks at airports and in airplane cabins on that day. Travelers can also enter a daily sweepstakes for a chance to win bonus points, Southwest gift cards or even an airline companion pass.