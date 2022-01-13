Southwest Airlines' Latest Sale With Fares As Low As $49 Ends Tonight

The sale applies to travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Jan. 25 and May 18, 2022.

Southwest Airlines just launched its second sale of 2022, but you'll need to move quickly to take advantage of these flight deals.

Travelers who take advantage of the sale ending 11:59 CT on Thursday, however, can expect to snag deals on one-way spring travel for as little as $49 each way with some of the best deals being on short-haul routes in the Southwest and Midwest.

The sale fares are available for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Jan. 25 and May 18, 2022. You may find deals for travel on other days of the week, but that's not a guarantee, according to the fine print on this deal.

West coast travelers can fly between Santa Barbara or Burbank, Calif., and Las Vegas, Nev. for $49 each way. Or hop between Syracuse and Washington, D.C. for a long weekend of Smithsonian hopping for that price. Fares between Denver and Colorado Springs, Colo. also start at $49 each way.

Those in Chicago, can trade the Windy CIty's dreary winter weather for glorious Florida sunshine with flights between Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Miami International Airport starting at $58 each way. Or dreamers can make their Walt Disney World and Harry Potter dreams come true with flights between Chicago and Orlando starting at $64 each way.

Either way, escaping winter for under $120 round trip sounds priceless.

Prefer an idyllic island escape for spring? Head from O'Hare to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for as little as $94 each way. Fares to Hawaii aren't quite as cheap, but you can still fly between O'Hare and Honolulu for under $500 round trip in March.

New Yorkers could leave their parkas and gloves at home and head to sunny San Diego, Calif., with fares starting at $118 each way. Or fly between New York Laguardia and San Francisco for prices as low as $78 each way.