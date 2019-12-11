Southwest’s Latest Sale Has $39 One-way Tickets — but You Have to Act Fast

Image zoom Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Southwest Airlines is at it again. On Tuesday, the U.S.-based airline launched yet another stellar sale on airline tickets across the country. And, like its previous sales this year, this one comes with tickets as low as $39 one-way. But, again like its other sales, this one has a pretty tight time limit so if you want in, you better act fast.

The four-day sale only runs through midnight (Pacific Time) on Friday, Dec. 13. As Southwest explains on its sale site, the fares also come with a few restrictions including the fact that they are nonrefundable tickets. Seats, travel days, and markets are limited. The sale fares are valid on nonstop service or on a single connecting service.

And here's a pro tip: Consult Travel + Leisure's 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020 list before booking your flight.

Sale tickets are valid for travel from Jan. 7 through March 4, 2020. Interisland Hawaii travel is valid from Jan. 7 through May 20, 2020. Travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid from Jan. 13 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020. International travel is also valid from Jan. 7 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020.

With the sale, Southwest flyers will find the cheapest seats on the airline’s inter-island routes in Hawaii. For example, flights from Honolulu to Kona will set you back just $39 one-way.

Those looking to fly internationally will also find deals on flights from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman for just $89 one-way, along with nonstop one-way tickets from Houston to Cozumel, Mexico for $165. Those flying out of New York City can also get all the way to Belize City for $187, or make their way to Fort Lauderdale for $113.

And, travelers in Chicago can make their way to warmer climates like Cancun, Mexico for just $206 one-way, or go to Austin Texas for a quick vacation for $135 one-way.

To see where you can go from your own departure city check out Southwest’s sale website now and get booking.