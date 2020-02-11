Norwegian Air’s Valentine’s Day Sale Has Transatlantic Flights for As Low As $105 (Video)

For the traveling couple, there are few Valentine’s Day presents more romantic than a trip out of town.

And with Norwegian Air’s new sale just in time for the romantic holiday, it’s more affordable to extend that trip into a European jaunt.

From now until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, Norwegian Air is offering 20 percent off flights to Europe. If you use the code “LOVESPRING2020” you can get the deal, valid on travel from March 1 through May 31 this year.

The European flights are available from gateways across the country: New York, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles and San Francisco. If you book through the sale you’ll be able to nab a $109 flight from New York to Oslo. One-way flights from Boston to London are available for only $105. From Chicago, jet off to Barcelona for only $165.

Just remember that Norwegian Air’s cheapest fares do not include the ability to change your travel date, reserve a seat or order an in-flight meal. If your romantic getaway flight needs these perks, you’ll have to purchase add-ons or a higher class of fare.

So whether you’re buying a flight for someone special or just want to treat yourself to a European vacation, you’ve got just a couple more days to take advantage of the deal. For more information on the sale, visit the Norwegian Air website.