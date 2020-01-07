Norwegian Air is Kicking off 2020 With $134 Flights to Europe

Image zoom Getty Images

Norwegian Air is starting the New Year off right with flights to Europe starting at $134 each way — but you only have a few days to act.

With the sale, it’s possible to get a flight from Los Angeles to Barcelona for only $159. Flyers departing from Chicago can get to London for only $140 and New Yorkers can fly to Rome for $134.

Travelers can also find flights leaving from Boston, Miami, Florida, Austin, Denver, San Francisco and Seattle. And the destinations are just as varied, with flights available to London, Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, Oslo and Rome, just to name a few.

The sale runs through Sunday, January 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Travelers can look for flights from January 14 through March 31 and another window from September 1 through October 24. The offers are not valid on weekends or public holidays that fall within the travel windows.

Additionally, you don’t need any codes to take advantage of the sale fares. Note that before booking that Norwegian Air’s cheapest transatlantic flights don’t include the ability to change tickets, reserve seats or order a meal.