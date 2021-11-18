Business Class Flights to Milan Are Up to 50% Off in This Luxury Airline's Rare Sale

While we're gearing up for the onslaught of incredible Black Friday deals, one airline is offering customers a "Blue Friday" this weekend.

La Compagnie, the private airline that operates business class-only flights across the Atlantic, is gearing up for the introduction of its newest route by initiating a new holiday this month.

"Blue Friday" is the airline's answer to Black Friday — and offers travelers the chance to fly business class to Milan (round-trip) without paying business class prices.

Starting this Friday, Nov. 19 and lasting until Nov. 22, travelers can book a business class round-trip flight from New York City to Milan for only $1,500 (all taxes and fees included).

Cabin interior on a La Compagnie plane Credit: Courtesy of La Compagnie

The deal could save you up to $1,000 on your flight, according to a recent Google Flights search for business class flights aboard other airlines, not to mention up to 50 percent off La Compagnie's typical prices.

Although you'll be paying less, the experience might end up being more luxurious than a typical business class flight. All of La Compagnie's flights are aboard an A321neo, fitted with 76 lie-flat seats. The smaller cabin size means you won't have to deal with the hassle of hundreds of other people at the airport gates. And flying La Compagnie includes lounge and priority access for a seamless, stress-free pre-flight experience.

Aboard the aircraft, each and every passenger has their own dedicated, roomy space and lie-flat seat. And from their seats, passengers can enjoy free Wi-Fi, entertainment, and amenity kits with Caudalie skincare products.

Naturally, it won't be just any in-flight dining. The menu is seasonally curated by chefs based in New York and Paris and includes a selective list of French wines and Champagne.

Each passenger is allowed two free checked bags with their ticket price. There is a fee for additional baggage.

To book the "Blue Friday" promotion, visit La Compagnie's website or call 1-800-218-6820. The deal is available now for flights leaving on or after April 13, 2022, when La Compagnie launches their new route to Milan. The deal is nonrefundable and travel dates are subject to availability.