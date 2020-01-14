JetBlue's Big Winter Sale Includes Fares As Low As $44

Image zoom NurPhoto/Getty Images

2020 just began, but that doesn’t mean you can’t book yourself a vacation.

JetBlue is having its Big Winter Sale on Tuesday and Wednesday, which offers travelers one-way flights as low as $44 to a variety of amazing destinations. If you’re already struggling to get back to work after a long holiday break, taking a quick trip might be just what you need to feel refreshed.

Naturally, some of the biggest deals are for shorter flights, including one-way fares from Newark to Fort Lauderdale for $44, New York to Worcester or Boston for $54, Atlanta to Orlando for $54, New York to Charleston for $59, Long Beach to San Francisco for $54, or Newark to Boston for $64.

For those seeking a major getaway, some deals include slightly longer flights to popular destinations. For example, you can find fares for less than $100, including New York to Chicago starting at $94, New York to Turks and Caicos for $99, New York to Denver for $84, and Atlanta to New York for $79. Some of the best deals under $150 include fares from Seattle to Boston for $119, San Francisco to New York for $124, New York to Austin for $139, Boston to Las Vegas for $129, and Los Angeles to New York for $149.

In order to get in on the deal, you must book between now and Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 11:59 p.m. ET or local time. Travel dates must be between January 21 and March 31. The only blackout dates are Feb. 18 and Feb. 19. Most travel dates are for Tuesdays or Wednesdays, which can put a damper on your weekend getaway. Fares advertised are for JetBlue’s basic economy class.

For more information or to book your trip, visit the JetBlue website.