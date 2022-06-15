JetBlue's Latest Sale Offers Up to $300 Off Amazing Vacation Packages — but You'll Have to Book Fast

JetBlue wants to help plan travelers' summer vacations — and the airline is offering $300 off vacation packages to sweeten the deal, the company shared with Travel Leisure.

The sale, which must be booked by June 16, is good on last-minute vacation packages as well as late summer and even early fall getaways from June 20 through Sept. 30, according to the company. To book, travelers can use the code "SUMMER22."

"Our vacation packages elevate every step of the travel experience with flexibility, savings, perks and support you won't find anywhere else," Andres Barry, the president of JetBlue Travel Products, told T+L. "If you're not sure where to go this summer, our Best Vacation Finder is a tool that allows customers to compare prices across a whole range of dates and destinations, so you can find the best package for your budget."

With the sale, travelers can receive $300 off a JetBlue Vacations flight and hotel package or flight and cruise package when they spend at least $2,000.

Travelers who book a trip with JetBlue Vacations — part of the JetBlue airline (voted the best airline in the United States for 2021 by T+L readers) — receive perks like a free inflight drink and earlier boarding times.

The company also has a network of "insiders," who are currently available in Aruba, Cancún, Montego Bay, and Punta Cana with plans to expand to more destinations. Those who book a vacation where this program is available are set up with a phone number, a WhatsApp contact, and an email for the local insiders they can use to reach out for everything from activity recommendations to restaurant reservations as well as the ability to book free airport transfers.

Travelers can also book a hotel with JetBlue's "Very Important Perks," which can include anything from a resort credit to a complimentary spa treatment, guaranteed late checkout, or even a free gift on arrival.