Jetblue and Southwest Have Incredible Sales With Flights Starting at $49 — but You Have to Act Fast

If you’ve been thinking about traveling by air again, now may be a perfect time to book future flights. Both Southwest and JetBlue are hosting mega-sales this week to help people get to their dream destinations for less.

JetBlue is currently hosting a two-day “Sale into Fall” event that has deals from coast-to-coast. For example, flyers can get from Burbank, Los Angeles, or Long Beach, CA to Boston for as low as $99 one-way.

From Los Angeles International Airport, flyers can also get to Austin for $79 one-way, Bozeman, MT for $79 one way, and even to Las Vegas for just $49 one-way.

For the fine print, JetBlue says the fares include government taxes and fees. Travelers must book by midnight on Sept. 10 to be able to take advantage of the fares. Travel must take place between Sept. 22 and Feb. 10, 2021. Blackout dates include Nov. 21 to Nov. 30 and Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, 2021. Check out the JetBlue sale website for all available flights and to review all the restrictions.

Over at Southwest, travelers can score deals too. Roundtrip tickets within the state of California are going for as low as $80 one-way, $100 to and from different states, and there are even a few flight options to and from Hawaii for $200.

According to Southwest, trips from Bay Area airports are valid from Sept. 29 through March 4, 2021, while Hawaii fares are valid from Nov. 1 - April 8, 2021. There are blackout dates and restrictions, so check in on the website to make sure your dates work.