JetBlue Is Having a Sale With Fares Starting As Low As $39 Each Way — Here's How to Book

JetBlue is celebrating the return of football season with a "Touchdown" sale that will excite any sports fan — or any traveler looking for a discounted flight.

The sale, which has fares starting at just $39 each way, is valid through Sept. 16 at 11:59 pm ET. To take advantage, customers must book travel for Sept. 20 through Nov. 18, according to the airline. The sale excludes blackout dates from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15.

Head to Charleston (Travel + Leisure's best city in the United States for nine years in a row) for the super low price of $54 each way from New York, $64 each way from Fort Lauderdale, $79 each way from Los Angeles, or $94 each way from Boston.

Plan a vacation to Maine in time to take in unmatched views of fall foliage with flights to Portland starting at $49 each way from New York. Or escape somewhere warm with a jaunt to San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting at $59 one-way from New York, $79 one-way from Fort Lauderdale, $84 each way from Philadelphia, and $114 one-way from Boston.

This year, JetBlue was named the No. 1 domestic airline by T+L readers. The carrier, often lauded for its roomy seats and free in-flight Wi-Fi recently launched its first transatlantic route from New York City to London.

Coinciding with the new flight, JetBlue upgraded its Mint experience on its A321 aircraft to feature private suites, each with its own sliding door. And in economy, JetBlue partnered with New York-based Dig for "farm to in-flight seat table" meals on the transatlantic flights with dishes like mac and cheese and spiced eggplant over coconut cauliflower quinoa.