JetBlue Is Celebrating NYC With $49 Flights and Local Deals This Summer

New York City is a very special corner of the globe. Where else in the world can you get a slice of thin-crust, oozy pizza then watch world-class theatre then step back outside and enjoy some equally talented street performers?

In honor of New York's reopening, JetBlue is hosting a summer experience for both New Yorkers and travelers who love the city. Its "Real Deal" will feature special perks and discounts around town and even give out-of-towners a chance to wake up in the city that never sleeps.

Every Friday until Aug. 6, New Yorkers and visitors can pick up amazing treats around town, including access to Central Park's famous Shakespeare in the Park shows a 2-for-1 happy hour at the historic Stonewall Inn or half-off a glass of rose at beloved New York restaurants Charlie Bird and Pasquale Jones. The deals will change every week, so watch The Real Deal website for more information.

If you're not based in New York, "The Real Deal" also includes some major discounts on flights to the city so you can be a part of the action. Flights from Fort Lauderdale to New York are available from only $49 one-way.

There are also opportunities to take advantage of cool experiences throughout the city this summer with Mastercard and JetBlue. The two have arranged a series of fabulous ways to explore the city, like booking a styling session with designer Cynthia Rowley, walking around town with a local street artist or discovering your own signature fragrance with a famous perfume shop in Harlem.

JetBlue teamed up with social media star Nicholas Heller, or New York Nico, the city's "unofficial talent scout," to kick off all the reasons that New York is so unique.