JetBlue's 2-day Flight Sale Has Deals for As Low As $44 Starting Today (Video)

Still need a last-minute Christmas present for the travel-lover in your life? JetBlue has you covered.

For two days only, the airline is offering a sale with ridiculously low airfare around the country. Read: you can book a winter getaway to a warm beach or ski resort and present the tickets on Christmas morning like you’d had the whole thing planned for ages.

From now until Wednesday, December 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET, JetBlue is offering flights for as low as $44 for travel around the country.

The sale is good for travel between January 8 and March 31, 2020, excluding two blackout periods from January 17 through 20 and February 13 through 24. The sale airfare is also not available for travel on Fridays or Sundays.

Bostonians can escape the cold with $89 flights to Austin or Houston. Go all the way cross-country to Los Angeles for only $114. Or if you’d rather hit the slopes come wintertime, flights to Denver are only $154.

New Yorkers have plenty of options to get out of town — and the wintry weather — with this sale. You can nab a one-way flight to Savannah for only $74 or a jaunt out to Turks & Caicos for only $94. You could also get to Cuba, the Dominican Republic or Antigua & Barbuda for $164.

Angelenos who are looking for a bit of a change can hop to Las Vegas for $49, up to Seattle for only $74 or across the country to Orlando for only $119.

There are just a few things to be aware of before you book your travel through the sale. With the airline’s cheapest airfare, the Blue Basic, you’ll have to pay $30 to check an item. And you’ll also have to make sure your travel plans are firm. With the airline’s cheapest fare, you’re unable to change or cancel your reservation if you change your mind.

Those gifting airfare would be best advised to book the Blue or Blue Plus fares, where changes can be made for $75. Or if you purchase Blue Extra, you’re only required to pay the difference in fare when switching your flight.

To book your winter getaway, visit the JetBlue website for a full list of destinations and terms and conditions.