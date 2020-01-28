JetBlue Has a Ridiculous Sale Happening This Week With $49 Flights

Image zoom Michael Gordon/Getty Images

It’s the end of January. Perhaps you’re sitting at your desk, staring out the window, and the January blues are starting to set in. Summer is still months away and the glory of the holidays is now buried in the past but it doesn’t have to be this bleak. You can escape — and without busting your budget.

JetBlue is offering a spring “Jet Away” sale on flights booked through Thursday, January 30. The sale applies for travel from February 11 through April 29 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Blackout dates are February 18 and 19, March 17 through 25 and April 14 through 22. The rate is applicable to JetBlue’s lowest fare, either Blue Basic or Blue, depending on the route.

The deal includes fares like Boston to D.C. for only $59. Fares from L.A. to New York City are available for only $99. Escape Chicago and head to Fort Lauderdale for only $49. Search JetBlue’s website to see all destinations included in the sale.

Book quickly. You’re able to cancel without penalty within 24 hours if you change your mind. And if you find the fare cheaper on a booking site other than JetBlue, the airline will refund you the difference and give you a $50 credit.

Now all that’s left to do is pick a destination. Hey, maybe even go for two?