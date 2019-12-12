Jetblue Is Offering Discounted Holiday Flights From Just $54 Right Now (Video)

Finding a good flight deal is euphoric, and this is doubly true if it’s for a flight around the holidays. This is due to the simple-yet-devastating fact that holiday flights — that is, flights that are around Hanukkah, Christmas, or New Year’s Eve — are generally marked up two, even three times the normal price. For instance, if a round-trip flight between New York and Los Angeles is normally $300, don’t expect to be paying that much in late December. Instead, that same flight will cost you upwards of $800.

But, sometimes, we get lucky. Like right now. Jetblue just discounted tons seats it has left on holiday season flights in an effort to get them sold.

Image zoom Westend61/Getty Images

The discounted tickets go for as little as $54 one way, and most of the flights are right before Hanukkah, Christmas, or New Year’s Eve. In other words, if you’re feeling spontaneous and you see your home airport listed below, you could easily be on a plane in just a couple of weeks to spend the holidays somewhere new.

These are the best deals:

The New York City to Kingston, Jamaica deal is an interesting one to note here — other tickets during the same time frame are more than $1,000, so this is a great deal.

There’s no telling how long these deals will last, so it’s worth acting fast. But considering how low these prices are, that likely won’t be an issue.

