Jetblue's Fall Flash Sale Has Flights for $20 — but You Have to Act Fast

Finding the perfect fall getaway is good, but finding one for only $20 is even better.

Between now and Aug. 6, you can book a JetBlue flight for as low as $20 for a one-way ticket.

The Fall Flash Sale applies to the airline’s Blue Basic airfare (economy), for the most part. Most of the lowest airfare is for Sunday to Wednesday travel, any time between Sept. 8, 2020, and Feb. 10, 2021. Blackout dates include between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30, as well as between Dec. 18 and Jan. 4.

Using this deal, you can take a trip from New York City to Detroit, Boston to Washington D.C., Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta or Jacksonville, Los Angeles to Las Vegas or San Francisco, Orlando to Atlanta or Philadelphia, or San Juan to Philadelphia for only $20.

Other inexpensive airfares include trips from Boston to Austin or New Orleans, New York to Minneapolis or Nashville, Los Angeles to Seattle, or Orlando to San Juan for only $49. Major deals include non-stop trips from New York to Los Angeles for only $79, Boston to Bermuda for $89, Boston to Las Vegas for $59, and Orlando to Montego Bay for $89.

Even if you want to take a cross-country trip, you can do it for less than $100 each way. Deals for only $99 include trips between New York and San Francisco, or Los Angeles and Boston or Fort Lauderdale. Most deals don’t go above $99 per ticket.

Of course, it’s important to note that coronavirus lockdowns may affect your travel times and dates. It’s best to keep up-to-date on the latest travel requirements for your desired destination, including getting certain paperwork done or and checking on self-quarantine guidelines.

JetBlue’s two-day deal will not last long. All bookings must be made by Aug. 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET.