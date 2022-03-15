Travelers must travel between May 3 and June 22 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

JetBlue's Spring Sale Has Deals on Flights Starting As Low As $34 — but You'll Have to Act Fast

JetBlue is springing forward with a fresh sale that has fares starting as low as $34 one way.

The airline's "Big Spring Sale," which is valid through 11:59 p.m. ET or local time depending on location on March 17, has deals all over the country for a warm-weather getaway, big city escape, or late spring skiing. To take advantage of the sale, travelers must travel between May 3 and June 22 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, according to the airline.

"Kick the winter blues with our biggest spring sale yet," the airline tweeted on Tuesday.

Those looking to take advantage of late spring skiing can head to Denver with flights from New York starting as low as $99 each way. Colorado's Breckenridge is expected to remain open through Memorial Day.

Travelers looking for an escape to the City that Never Sleeps can get to New York for as low as $59 from Fort Lauderdale, $64 from Dallas, or $79 from Detroit.