JetBlue's Spring Sale Has Deals on Flights Starting As Low As $34 — but You'll Have to Act Fast
JetBlue is springing forward with a fresh sale that has fares starting as low as $34 one way.
The airline's "Big Spring Sale," which is valid through 11:59 p.m. ET or local time depending on location on March 17, has deals all over the country for a warm-weather getaway, big city escape, or late spring skiing. To take advantage of the sale, travelers must travel between May 3 and June 22 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, according to the airline.
"Kick the winter blues with our biggest spring sale yet," the airline tweeted on Tuesday.
Fly between Boston and New York for $34 each way, between Philadelphia and Boston for $49 each way, or between Miami and New York for $44 each way. Fly to Orlando from Washington, D.C. for only $49 each way and from New York for only $69 each way for the ultimate Disney World vacation where the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser immersive hotel experience just opened.
Or escape to warmer climates by jetting off for a Caribbean vacation to either St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands or San Juan, Puerto Rico. Flights to St. Thomas start at only $94 each way from New York, while flights to Puerto Rico start at only $129 from Washington, D.C., and $119 from Tampa. The U.S. Virgin Islands recently rolled back COVID-19 protocols and Puerto Rico eliminated them altogether for domestic travelers.
Those looking to take advantage of late spring skiing can head to Denver with flights from New York starting as low as $99 each way. Colorado's Breckenridge is expected to remain open through Memorial Day.
Travelers looking for an escape to the City that Never Sleeps can get to New York for as low as $59 from Fort Lauderdale, $64 from Dallas, or $79 from Detroit.
