Vaccinated Travelers Can Fly to Iceland for Less Than $350 — but You’ll Have to Book Soon

Between the active volcanoes, powerful waterfalls, and adorably short horses, Iceland has something for every traveler. And right now, those looking for an unforgettable getaway can book a flight to the country for less than $350.

As Iceland prepares to welcome vaccinated visitors on April 6, Icelandair is celebrating with a can't-miss sale complete with inexpensive flights and a dreamy vacation package exploring the best the country has to offer, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure.

"With the news that Iceland has opened [its] borders to all vaccinated passengers, Icelandair is pleased to offer a sale like no other," Icelandair spokesperson Michael Raucheisen told T+L. "It has been a long year but we look forward to connecting North America with Iceland and Europe once again and welcoming you aboard."

Travelers who book by April 13 and travel between June 1 and Feb. 28, 2022, can fly to Iceland from several North American cities starting as low as $349 roundtrip. Departure cities include Boston, New York, Chicago, and Seattle.

Iceland Air plane Image zoom Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty Images

Looking ahead for a fully planned adventure filled with geothermal hot springs and dancing Northern Lights? Icelandair offers a wintry package to the land of fire and ice starting at only $599 that welcomes travelers to the soon-to-open Sky Lagoon, a gorgeous ocean-front lagoon featuring a 230-foot infinity-edge, and ends the night by searching for the Aurora Borealis with a boat tour away from the light pollution of Reykjavík.

The package is available for departures from Oct. 1 through Feb. 25, 2022, excluding the time around Christmas and New Year's, and must be booked by April 13.

In addition to flying to Iceland, the airline is planning ahead with fares to Europe also starting at $399, including to popular destinations like Amsterdam, London, and Paris. While American tourists are not currently allowed to fly to those countries, the deal is good through February of next year.