Frontier Airlines Is Offering 99% Off Flights for Cyber Monday

Image zoom SOPA Images/Getty Images

Frontier Airlines is offering one of the most unbelievable Cyber Monday deals: 99 percent off flights around the country, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Of course there's some fine print you should know about.

The sale only applies to travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting a week from now through March 5, 2020. Blackout dates are from December 18 through January 6, January 21 and February 18. Additionally, it’s important to note that the 99 percent off deal only applies to airfare. Passengers will still have to pay full price on fees and taxes.

And Frontier airfare doesn’t include baggage or advance seat assignment.

If you want those perks, you’ll have to pay additional fees. Or you could opt for the airline’s “WORKS” bundle which includes the ability to refund the ticket, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, a reserved seat, waived change fees and priority boarding.

For a full list of flights applicable in the sale, visit the Frontier website and use the promo code “CYBER” when booking.

It’s valid until 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday. All flights with this deal must be purchased online.