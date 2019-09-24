This New Budget Airline Will Get You From New York to Paris for Only $139 (Video)

It’s about to get much cheaper to jet off to Paris.

A new low-cost carrier is hoping to begin flights from New York City to Paris starting summer 2020.

Image zoom Courtesy of Frenchbee Airlines

French Bee already offers flights between San Francisco and Paris but the expansion will be the airline’s first option on the east coast. One-way flights will be available from $139 from June 2020. Tickets are now on sale.

The flights will be available from Newark airport and connect to Paris Orly. Although Orly isn’t as big as Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport, it is easily accessible via public transportation.

The airline doesn’t have many frills like a frequent flier program, but for those looking for a cheap and easy transatlantic connection, French Bee could become a new favorite.

Image zoom Getty Images/Westend61

The airline offers three different tiers of service. The first, Basic, is the cheapest and allows passengers a free carry-on, weighing up to 26 pounds. The “Smart” level of service starts at $209 one-way and includes a meal and one checked bag, weighing up to 50 pounds. The “Premium” fare starts at $469, includes a reserved seat in a higher class, two checked bags, a meal and a snack.

Because it is a low-cost carrier, passengers will be able to tack on options like seats with extra legroom or meal service for an additional fee.

Image zoom Courtesy of Frenchbee Airlines

Image zoom Courtesy of Frenchbee Airlines

Flights will be aboard a new Airbus A350XWB. It’s an ultra-efficient long-haul, wide-body plane that commonly flies similar routes to a Boeing 787. Airbus says it has the quietest cabin of any twin-aisle aircraft.

With airfare cheaper than ever, you’re running out of reasons to postpone that trip to the City of Lights. You can even check out Travel + Leisure’s guide to dining well on the cheap in the city for more budget-friendly inspiration.