Flights to Europe Are As Cheap As $243 Round-trip Right Now (Video)

Travelers looking for a European getaway are in luck, as a range of airlines are currently offering deals to several popular cities from as early as September through June of 2020.

Some of the top deals found on Google Flights are available from a variety of U.S. cities to Brussels, Paris, Barcelona, and Madrid.

These include $243 round-trip flights from New York to Barcelona, $260 round-trip flights from New York to Paris, $277 round-trip flights from New York to Madrid, $280 round-trip flights from Boston to Madrid, $299 round-trip flights from Chicago to Brussels, and $310 round-trip flights from Boston to Brussels.

Deals under $400 to Spain include $336 round-trip flights to Barcelona from Boston, $348 round-trip flights to Barcelona from Los Angeles, and $349 round-trip flights to Barcelona from Miami.

Meanwhile, additional Spain deals include $400 round-trip flights to Madrid from Los Angeles, $408 round-trip flights to Barcelona from Philadelphia, $450 round-trip flights to Madrid from Miami, $453 round-trip flights to Madrid from Houston, and $469 round-trip flights to Barcelona from Houston.

To Paris, top deals start at $325 round-trip flights from Boston, $333 round-trip flights from Miami, $380 round-trip flights from Los Angeles, and $488 round-trip flights from Washington, D.C.

There are also a range of deals to Brussels that include $365 round-trip flights from New York and Miami, $401 round-trip flights from Denver, $419 round-trip flights from Philadelphia, $450 round-trip flights from Houston, $453 round-trip flights from Detroit, $457 round-trip flights from Atlanta, and $480 round-trip flights from San Francisco.

Brussels Credit: Getty Images

Most deals are for travel between September of 2019 and June of 2020, giving travelers the opportunity to plan for a fall excursion, a spring visit to catch flowering fields, or a winter getaway to explore the area's famed holiday markets for less.

Now is actually the best time to book flights for a December European getaway, according to Kayak, with the search engine finding that travelers can save anywhere between 20 to 40 percent off of airfare to explore the holiday markets in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Milan, and Reykjavik by booking before July 29. Fliers can also get as much as half off when booking flights to Lisbon before July 29.