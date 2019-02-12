Emirates Is Offering 2-for-1 Flights to Greece, Bali, and More — and You'll Want to Book ASAP (Video)

Looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift that'll let you celebrate the occasion with loved ones, friends, and family, long after the holiday passes this year?

Emirates is giving travelers the chance to grab two tickets to popular cities across the globe for a fraction of the price with its two-for-one deals.

The airline is offering deals to a variety of cities from various U.S. stops with the sale, with two-for-one deals available to Milan, Athens, Bangkok, Cape Town, Dubai, the Maldives, Bali, and more.

Take a trip to Athens, Greece, for a fraction of the price with Emirates' two-for-one deal. Credit: Dave G. Kelly/Getty Images

The companion fares are available across economy, business, and first class, with the cheapest prices starting at $799 for two economy from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Milan.

Economy fares from Newark to Athens start at $999 for two, while flights for two from Boston to both Bangkok and Cape Town start at $1,999.

Additional $1,999 deals include economy fares from Chicago to Bangkok, Chicago to Dubai, and from San Francisco to Nairobi.

Economy fares from Houston to Nairobi for two start at $1,919, while travelers can also book two flights from San Francisco to Dubai for $2,199 total, and two flights from Houston to Bali or Johannesburg for $2,199.

Business class fares for two traveling together start at $6,599 from JFK to Milan and at $6,999 from Newark to Athens, while first-class fares for traveling pairs start at $15,799 from Newark to Athens and at $18,299 from JFK to Milan.

While business class flights are higher, you and your travel companion may want to consider upgrading, as business class fliers on the airline are treated with perks that include onboard lounges on some aircraft and lie-flat seats.

Travelers heading on a solo trip will also find deals for economy flights starting at $539 per person from JFK To Milan, and at $579 per person from Newark to Athens.