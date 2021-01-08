Emirates Announces Huge Sale With Savings on Economy and Business Class Tickets

Book now and save big on your next Emirates trip.

Emirates is hoping to get you all flying again by not only launching an all-new class of service but also by offering up sale prices that are too good to pass up.

The airline launched its global sale to make up for lost time and to "inspire and encourage travelers to reconnect with family and friends or explore new destinations in the New Year."

With the sale, Emirates is offering all-inclusive Economy Class fares from the United States to Africa starting at $699. It's also offering flights from the U.S. to Asia for $909, and flights to Dubai from $798.

The airline is also offering Business Class fares starting at $3,119 to the Middle East and $3,499 to Africa.

With the sale, bookings must be made between Jan. 4-18, 2021 for travel through May 30, 2021. The airline noted in its announcement that customers can "travel with peace of mind with the airline's flexible booking options and multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight."

Image zoom Credit: Emirates

The sale comes after the airline announced its new Premium Economy offering, along with a refreshed interior of its A380 planes.

"The Emirates A380 is already one of the most sought-after travel experiences in the skies, and now we've made it even better," Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline said in a statement about the new service. "While others cut back, Emirates is working hard to restore the products and services that we've had to suspend or adjust due to pandemic precautions and introduce new offerings and enhancements. True to our fly better promise, Emirates continues to invest to offer our customers the best possible experience."

For more information, including how to book flights and other terms and conditions, visit the airline's website now.