Fly to Europe for As Little As $449 With Emirates' Cyber Monday Sale

Image zoom SOPA Images/Getty Images

Emirates wants you to travel. In fact, it’s so committed to getting you on a flight that it’s offering ridiculously good airfare deals for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The airline is selling special round-trip fares in both economy and business class from all its U.S. gateways to some of the world’s most beautiful destinations. The special fares start from just $449 in Economy Class and $2,959 in Business Class.

Where can you go for so cheap? How about getting from the United States to Dubai in an economy seat for just $729? Passengers can also had to Athens for $489, Milan for $449, Bangkok for $849, Nairobi for $799, Johannesburg for $799, and more. (Note: Prices are from New York so tickets may vary depending on your origin airport.)

Want to travel in business class? That’s okay, too, as you can get to Dubai from $4,509, Athens for $3,909, Milan for $3,399, Bangkok for $4439, Nairobi for $4,499, and more.

Economy class tickets are available for travel from Dec. 4, 2019 through Nov. 15, 2020. Business Class passengers can fly out from Jan. 12, 2020 through Dec. 9, 2020. However, again, this varies depending on departing city and destination so check the website to be certain.

No matter where or when you go, the journey on Emirates will be just as lovely as the destination. On board each flight travelers in all classes will be delighted with Emirates’ award-winning service and amenities including its state-of-the-art inflight entertainment system with more than 4,500 channels, gourmet meals, divine wine program, and even dedicated children’s activities on long-haul flights.

Want to see where you can go for less this Cyber Monday? Check out Emirates’ website and book your 2020 adventure now.