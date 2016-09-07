Fly to the Caribbean for Only $55

If you missed the last major airfare sale to the Caribbean, you’re getting another chance.

You can fly round-trip from the U.S. to the Caribbean starting at $55 one-way.

The Airfare Spot highlighted these low fares from Delta, the latest airline to slash prices to the Caribbean.

Travelers can fly from New York City to Bridgetown, Barbados, starting at $55 one-way, with departures available on select dates throughout September, October, and December, with more flexibility on travel between January and March.

The cheap fares are available for travel during Valentine’s Day, for those seeking a romantic vacation that won't break the bank.

Equally affordable is Delta’s $62 one-way fare for flights from New York City to the Cayman Islands between October and late March, including for New Year’s Eve.

Cheap flights are also available from September 30 until May from New York City to Kingston, Jamaica, with round-trips starting at $247, and to Saint Thomas, from October 5 through late March. Round-trip tickets start at $249.

With airfare this low, you can easily fly there and back for a perfect long weekend. But with one-way fares starting at $55, you may not have a good enough reason to come home.